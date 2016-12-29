US expels 35 Russian intel agents over vote hacking

Friday December 30 2016

Barack Obama

US President Barack Obama addresses troops at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kailua on December 25, 2016. Russian envoys have been expelled. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KAMM | AFP 

In Summary

  • Among the measures announced were sanctions against Russia's FSB and GRU intelligence agencies.
By AFP
WASHINGTON

The United States has fired back at Moscow over its meddling in the presidential election, announcing a series of tough sanctions against intelligence agencies, expulsions of agents and shutting down of Russian compounds on US soil.

"I have ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government's aggressive harassment of US officials and cyber operations aimed at the US election," Obama said.

"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm US interests in violation of established international norms of behaviour."

Among the measures announced were sanctions against Russia's FSB and GRU intelligence agencies; the designation of 35 Russian operatives as "persona non grata"; and the closure of two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland that the United States says are used "for intelligence-related purposes."