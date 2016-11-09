When Trump led hate campaign against Obama

By PETER LEFTIE

For nearly five years, US President-elect Donald Trump sustained a campaign to depict President Barack Obama as both Kenyan-born and Muslim, thus unqualified to occupy the White House.

Famously known as the “birther narrative”, the real estate mogul who beat all odds to trounce Democratic Party frontrunner Hillary Clinton in one of the most bitterly contested presidential election in US history doubted Obama’s American roots, insisting that the first African-American president was, in fact, a Kenyan.

At every opportunity, Trump would pressure Obama to release his birth certificate to prove his nationality. At one time, he threatened to send investigators to Hawaii, the President’s birthplace, to find out the truth.

“He doesn’t have a birth certificate. He may have one, but there’s something on that, maybe religion, maybe it says he is a Muslim,” Trump told Fox News in 2011. “I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t want that.”

The hate campaign got so unsettling that in April 2011, Obama appeared in the White House briefing room armed with his birth certificate, if only to disprove the real estate mogul.

“We do not have time for this kind of silliness,” Obama told reporters. “We’ve got better stuff to do. I’ve got better stuff to do.”

One would have thought that the matter had been put to rest. No.

Trump was relentless. “His grandmother in Kenya said, ‘Oh, no, he was born in Kenya and I was there and I witnessed the birth.’ She’s on tape. I think that tape’s going to be produced fairly soon. Somebody is coming out with a book in two weeks, it will be very interesting,” he told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the same month.

In 2012, Trump made the most of a remark by pop star Madonna that Obama was “a black Muslim,” by tweeting thus: “Does Madonna know something we all don’t about Barack? At a concert she said ‘we have a black Muslim in the White House.”

When asked about Obama’s commitment to the US during a candidate forum in Iowa early last year, Trump replied: “I don’t know if he loves America.”

At one point, it seemed like Trump actively encouraged his supporters to advance the “birther narrative” when he appeared to exploit a comment by a supporter who had claimed that Obama was not American but a Muslim.

“We have a problem in this country. It’s called Muslims,” a man attending Trump’s rally in Rochester, New Hampshire, said. “You know our current president is one. You know he’s not even an American.”

BAD THINGS ARE HAPPENNING

“We need this question,” Trump gleefully chipped in. “This is the first question.” The man continued: “We have training camps growing where they want to kill us. That’s my question: When can we get rid of them?”

“We’re going to be looking at a lot of different things,” Trump responded. “You know, a lot of people are saying that and a lot of people are saying that bad things are happening. We’re going to be looking at that and many other things.”

The White House did not take Trump’s comments kindly.

“Is anyone really surprised that this happened at a Donald Trump rally?” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said during his daily briefing. “The people who hold these offensive views are part of Mr Trump’s base. ... It is too bad that he wasn’t able to summon the same kind of patriotism that we saw from Senator McCain, who responded much more effectively and directly when one of his supporters and one of his campaign events seven years ago raised the same kind of false claims.”

McCain had previously told off a supporter who had called Obama an ‘Arab” at the height of the 2008 US presidential campaigns.

It was not until September 16 this year that Trump abandoned the “birther” narrative during a speech in Washington, claiming that it was his Democratic rival who had started it all.

“Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy,” Trump said. “I finished it. I finished it. You know what I mean. President Barack Obama was born in the US. Period. Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again.”

Trump’s disdain for women is also well documented. In a 1990 interview with Vanity Fair while still married to his first wife Ivana Marie Zelnickova, Trump said: “I would never buy Ivana any decent jewels or pictures. Why give her negotiable assets?”

A year later, Trump was at it again, this time describing women as “beautiful pieces of a**.” “You know, it doesn’t really matter what [they] write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of a**.”