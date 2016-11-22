Asked whether he would make good on his threat to pull the United States out of UN climate accords, he said: "I'm looking at it very closely. I have an open mind to it".

"I think there is some connectivity. Some, something. It depends on how much," he told a panel of New York Times journalists.

NEW YORK, Tuesday

US President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he has an open-mind about pulling out of world climate accords and admitted global warming may be in some way linked to human activity.

