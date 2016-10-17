THE CUTTING EDGE

BIG LETDOWN: The lavish spending in the counties is simply disgusting, says Eliab Otiato, adding that the leaders elected in the devolved units have let down fellow Kenyans, who overwhelmingly voted in the Constitution in 2010 that ushered in the new system of governance. Eliab cannot understand, for instance, why Tana River, where most of the people have no access to clean water, would allocate more than Sh50 million for catering, accommodation, and gifts for the leaders. “What is the logic here?” His contact is [email protected]

****

HEALTH HAZARD: The huge clouds of dust kicked up daily by trucks coming from a quarry next to the Eastern Bypass between Utawala and the Kangundo Road interchange pose a health hazard to the residents, moans Janet Koi. “I often wonder how the National Environment Management Authority could allow this to continue for over two years, exposing the local residents to this environmental pollution. Why can’t Nema compel the quarry and truck owners to sprinkle water on the road to reduce the dust?” Her contact is [email protected]

****

LEWD MUSIC: Can the Super Metro matatu sacco management do something about the lewd music played in some of their members’ vehicles? On October 7, at 6.45pm, Joseph Mungai boarded one of the sacco’s vehicles at Kikuyu, headed for Nairobi’s city centre, says: “My ride was very uncomfortable due to the music that was being played. It was so full of f...lyrics that I had to complain to the conductor, who rudely told me to plug my ears. Who is going to protect commuters from this physiological torture?” For the details, his contact is [email protected]

****

INTEREST RATES: The relief Margaret Wanjiru had expected would come immediately after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the Jude Njomo Bill capping interest rates by banks, she says, has not been forthcoming and she is terribly worried and disappointed. Despite a directive from the Central Bank to lower the lending rates on all new and existing loans to 14.5 per cent, some, including her own, have not and it is unlikely that they will do so soon, she adds. For the details, her contact is [email protected]

****

POOR NETWORK: Calling Safaricom is Mathias Cheboi, appalled at the mobile phone service provider’s poor network coverage of the eastern outskirts of Eldoret town, especially in the Strabag area. Since May, he reports, making or receiving a call in this neighbourhood has been a nightmare for Safaricom subscribers, denying them vital services. He is appealing to Safaricom’s management to get its technical people to fix the problem and end the agony of its loyal customers in the North Rift region’s capital. His contact is [email protected]

****