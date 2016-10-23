THE CUTTING EDGE

FIGHTING GRAFT: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reaction to the rampant graft eating into the fabric of the nation is a clear case of passing the buck, remarks Onyango Alare. The President, he adds, comes across as a person who has given up the fight. “He bragged about his administration having done more than any other administration in the fight against the vice. But the dragon is not going away and is, indeed, fighting back with a vengeance. My question to him is: Whom do we turn to now? The buck stops at his desk, period.” His contact is [email protected]

TAME CORRUPTION: The whole country needs to rally together to help President Kenyatta fight corruption even if the buck stops with him as the person at the helm of the nation, says Ken Butiko. According to him, it will take the combined efforts of all government institutions and the contributions of all Kenyans to tame the vice. However, he warns, “the President, as the general leading his troops”, must never show any signs of defeat as that could fatally undermine the campaign, which must be won at all costs. His contact is [email protected]

NO ELECTRICITY: As the long wait for electricity connection to her house in Nairobi West continues, Grace Wanjiru believes that only Kenya Power CEO Ben Chumo can solve her problem as his juniors have apparently failed. She applied in 2014 and was initially slapped with a shocking Sh160,000 quotation. However, lady luck smiled on her, with this being reduced to Sh15,000. Since then, she has made numerous fruitless visits to the power utility’s offices. The reference is E21112014080464 and she can be reached on Tel 0724 617151 or email: [email protected]

WASTAGE OF RESOURCES: A good example of the colossal wastage of public resources by the counties, A.S. Juma says, is Mombasa county’s splashing of Sh10 million a year on journals. This, he adds, amounts to Sh830,000 a month. If the council could buy even 10 copies of each of the leading dailies, he explains, it would spend about Sh60,000. “The county should just be buying a few copies to put at the reception for visitors to browse and buy papers for the press office to see if there are any articles that merit a response. His contact is [email protected]

AN EYESORE: The Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands road, which traverses three constituencies — Ruiru, Githunguri and Limuru — is in an appalling condition, having been last rehabilitated in 1997, says Peter Robe, adding that the repairs did not even hold for five years. The road, which serves many people as it links the Thika superhighway to the Nairobi-Naivasha highway, has become an eyesore, with numerous potholes, he laments. He is expecting to hear something from the Kenya National Highways Authority. His contact is [email protected]

PUBLIC HOLIDAY: There is no good reason why a national holiday like the just-ended Mashujaa Day cannot be shifted to Friday or Monday if it falls in the middle of the week, says university don X. N. Iraki, adding: “We are such a poor country and need to avoid wasting time with such mid-week breaks. With the holiday coming on Thursday, few people worked on Wednesday and Friday. We must consider economic interests when fixing holidays.” His contact is [email protected]