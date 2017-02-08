THE CUTTING EDGE

SOCIAL SOFTWARE: For the country to prosper in leaps and bounds, there is a need to change its social software, which is only possible if the people learn to observe some basic tenets of life, says Kanyi Gioko. “Honesty, truthfulness, patience and the ability to feel for others are some of the basic human traits that will see us all reduce our ills by more than half. We need to strive to build a national culture, where being Kenyan is more important than just a sense of belonging,” he adds. Kanyi hopes that the political aspirants, especially, will take this as a personal challenge to improve themselves. His contact is kgioko@gmail.com.

QUITE DISTANT: The thought of the adverse impact of hunger and famine in some parts of the country remains quite distant in the minds of the politicians in both the government and the opposition, remarks Collins Ochieng, adding that they are more obsessed with clinging to their positions at all costs. While they are busy campaigning and mobilisation for voter registration, “our brothers and sisters are languishing in absolute poverty in the arid and semi-arid areas”. The government, he pleads, “must come up with long-term strategies to avoid the effects of drought. His contact is ochiengcollins22@gmail.com.

STICK TO ACADEMICS: The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development should stick to academics, and technical training, to produce more disciplined and worthy citizens who can conquer the world, urges Ben Njenga. On the other hand, he adds, the Ministry of Sports & Culture should see as its main responsibility the moulding of the next Paul Tergats, Ezekiel Kembois, Catherine Nderebas, Tegla Loroupes, and Victor Wanyamas. Ben warns that trying to mix the two will only create too confusion in the education sector. His contact is bnjenga77@gmail.com.

POWER SUPPLY: Calling the Kenya Rural Electrification Authority is Marianne Wanjiku, a resident of Takaba in faraway Mandera County, who wishes the electricity supply from the standalone diesel generator could be more reliable. She and her neighbours have not had any consistent power supply and wish the authority could look into the matter and establish what the real cause could be, as the generator has no issues. “My children are unable to do their homework in the evenings. Please, do something about it,” urges Marrianne, whose contact is marianne.wanjiku@gmail.com.

IS NOTORIOUS: Corruption is a big drain on the economy, but so is the “permanent election campaign mode throughout the five-year term”, says Jim Webo. The political class, he adds, is notorious for “using up resources on travelling to rallies or funerals every weekend, some in fuel-guzzling limousines, and increasingly these days, by helicopter, but hardly engaging in any productive activity”. Jim wishes Kenya could borrow a leaf from the United States, where election campaign talk will remain on the backburner until Donald Trump completes his four-year tenure.

GAME PLAN: The new game plan by the opposition, which held the first political rally of the much-touted National Super Alliance (Nasa) in the perceived Jubilee stronghold of Bomet County, Mathias Cheboi notes, could turn out to “be very effective”. This, he adds, is bound to shake up the national political scene, with former ruling party Kanu now gravitating towards Nasa. But its biggest test, he warns, will be in choosing its flag bearer, “which must be done in a fair and well-organised manner to guarantee them sweet victory on August 8”. His contact smatboi55@gmail.com.