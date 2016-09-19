THE CUTTING EDGE

UNREALISTIC PROFITS: Commercial banks, keen to avoid the consequences of the new law capping interest rates, are coming up with interesting initiatives, says Carey Yembe. He adds: “Savings accounts have been converted into non-interest-earning so-called transactional accounts. If they are not keen to pay interest to customers, why should they be entrusted with our money? The huge profits they have been making are unrealistic and the multinationals’ parent banks do not charge such high interest rates in their home countries.” His contact is [email protected]

****

SERIOUS CLAIMS: An investigative report by The Sentry, Prof Sam Chege says, cites several instances where Kenya Commercial Bank allegedly served as a conduit for the illegal payments of large sums of money to top South Sudanese politicians and military generals, adding: “If these allegations are true, KCB would be in serious violation of several international banking laws.” Though the bank has denied the claims, Prof Chege wants to know whether the Central Bank and the government are verifying those claims. His contact is [email protected]

****

BREACH OF PROTOCOL: Gospel singer Bahati’s antics during the Jubilee Party launch at the Safaricom Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, involving President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Lady were not only a protocol breach, but also an affront to the presidency, says Cornelius Oliko. He takes great exception particularly to the singer ejecting and sitting on the President’s chair. “Nobody sits on a special seat reserved for the head of State. The President’s handlers must seriously address this.” His contact is [email protected]

****

MISLEADING ADVERT: The Bamba Pay TV service is not such a great offer, after all, moans Lawrence Njuguna. He bought a decoder in May 2014, attracted by an assurance on the company’s website that the signal would be available in Naivasha by the end of that year. “While it is not bad to have those catchy adverts, it is wrong to give inaccurate information.” Two years later, he says, all he gets are the local channels. “When will we have full coverage in Naivasha? And if you do not know, say so.” He can be reached on Tel 0711601488 or email: [email protected]

****

EXPLOITATIVE BEHAVIOUR: Another Pay TV customer having issues with a service provider is Emmanuel Waya, who feels shortchanged by Multichoice Kenya. His company’s account, No. 48683167, has been disconnected for two weeks and yet the subscription has been fully paid. On following up, all he is told is that the problem is being resolved. “What the heck is this? Something needs to be done about this exploitative behaviour,” urges Emmanuel, whose contact is Tel 0720888800 and email: [email protected]

****