THE CUTTING EDGE

UNIVERSITY FREEZE: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to freeze the establishment of new universities is commendable, remarks Benjamin Ochieng Bula. With more than 60 universities and numerous constituent colleges, he adds, it is time the education authorities put on hold further expansion and concentrated on improving the quality of learning and facilities. “On this one, I wholeheartedly support the President’s position. We need to take stock of what we already have, with so many already having letters of interim authority.” His contact is [email protected]

TIMELY DIRECTIVE: Also rallying behind President Kenyatta’s decision on the need to focus more on improving the existing universities instead of continuing to establish new ones that lack the required facilities and resources to offer quality education is Francis Njuguna. Francis is particularly opposed to the idea of each of the 47 counties having its own university. “This should be discouraged as the emphasis is placed on improving those already established. The President’s directive is not only timely, but also highly appreciated.” His contact is [email protected]

HEALTH HAZARD: A resident of General Mathenge Drive at Westlands, Nairobi, Shashi Shah, cannot believe that the authorities, and, especially the National Environment Management Authority, could have cleared the setting up of an asphalt manufacturing plant bang in the middle of the residential area. With the smoke and dust generated daily, the residents are worried about a potential health hazard. “Can Nema and the city county authorities shut down this plant before disaster occurs?” urges Shashi, whose contact is [email protected]

KILLER RIVER: The boundary between Emuhaya and Sabatia sub-counties in western Kenya is the killer River Oluchere, says Ayub Osinde. To cross the fast-flowing river, he reports, residents still use the precarious crude method of walking on two logs. Many risk using the logs to travel to the Vihiga County headquarters for services. “The latest victim is a 70-year-old man from Ebunangwe, who was swept away and his body recovered four days later. Can the county government urgently do something to avert any further loss of lives?” His contact is [email protected]

EXPENSIVE DOCUMENTS: Birth certificates and national identity cards should be issued free of charge, proposes Margaret Minage, adding that the same should apply to death certificates sought by bereaved families. At the Thika Births and Deaths registration offices, she claims, applicants for birth certificates are required to cough up a whopping Sh3,000 each. Asked why, they say the money is for sending the documents to Nairobi and processing the certificates, but Margaret is convinced that this is corruption, period. Her contact is [email protected]

NO WATER: The Mombasa Water and Sewerage Company is giving the coastal resort town’s residents a raw deal, says Anthony Momanyi. At his Miritini Estate house, he reports, the taps have been dry for the past one month and the residents’ numerous complaints to the company have fallen on deaf ears. One who promptly pays his water bills, Anthony is demanding an improvement in water distribution and fairness to all the consumers. This, he adds, is not the case as some areas are wallowing in water while others get nothing. His contact is [email protected]