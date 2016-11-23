GRAVE CONSEQUENCES: There may be different versions on the much-hyped tunnel to ferry water from Murang’a to Nairobi, but the naked truth is that when one tampers with a natural feature, the consequences are always grave, warns Eliab Otiato. In his home area of Bunyore in Vihiga county, he adds, the weather has become harsher as a result of the clearing of forests on the Maragoli hills in the mid-1980s, when Bunyore used to receive enough rainfall. “Those who want to divert Murang’a water should think of the consequences.” His contact is [email protected]

****

POST ELECTION VIOLENCE: With the demonstrations and post-election violence raging in some cities in the United States to protest at Donald Trump’s victory in the recent presidential election, Lazarus Njagi says this is an opportunity for Kenya to give back to the Americans a dose of their own medicine called the travel advisory. Kenya, he proposes, should, as the US did after the 2007 post-election violence, similarly issue a travel advisory to its citizens wishing to visit the US. His contact is [email protected]

****

INFORMED DECISIONS: As the General Election slated for August next year draws closer, John Ngige Mungai says, the voters should not allow themselves to be persuaded to choose the next crop of leaders based on anything short of solid performance. He adds: “More often than not, our tribe, colour, and ‘our party’ syndrome have influenced us, only to end up having undeserving people in office. We now have enough time and the measurement tools to make informed decisions.” His contact is [email protected]

****

BLATANT RIP-OFF: Can someone at the Kenya Medical Training College, or perhaps the Ministry of Health, under which it falls, explain to Dr Odidi Owiti why a student who has no intention whatsoever of attending a graduation ceremony must pay a compulsory fee of a tidy Sh5,000? And this, he adds, after one has struggled hard to clear all the fees due. Somebody, he pleads, should save the already impoverished parents from this blatant rip-off. His contact is [email protected]

****

MORAL OF STORY: Tom Mwiraria would like to know why all the English stories approved for readership in the primary and secondary schools syllabuses must always carry moral lessons. According to him, “moralists will always ask what the moral of the story is”. He does not understand why some stories that do not contain moral lessons cannot also be chosen for the young readers. “Some are just reports or meant to entertain, scare, soothe, criticise, satirise, praise, or just plainly state certain facts.” His contact is [email protected]

****

UNSUNG HEROES: A very grateful Betty Angwenyi is full of praise for the staff of Kenya Bus Service in Nairobi for a great display of honesty. On November 4, Betty forgot her Sh970 change as she alighted from a bus and had almost lost hope. But on November 17, she decided to follow it up and got a pleasant surprise. Not only was the money handed to her, but also with big smiles from two employees she got to know by only one name each, Siila and Obiero. “These are the unsung heroes who can only make this country better.” Her contact is [email protected]