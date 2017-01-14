THE CUTTING EDGE

UNDERUTILISED TRANSFORMER: Can anyone at Kenya Power shed some light on why a whole transformer should serve only a single primary school and not the homesteads in the neighbourhood, which also need electricity? Henry Mwenda says this is the case in Kiambogo Location of Timau Division in Buuri District, Meru County. Only Kirimara Primary School has power and not a single home has been connected. Several visits to the power utility’s office in Meru, he claims, have yielded no answer. Henry can be reached on [email protected]

WAKE UP CALL: To blame for the high cost of power, Ruth Gituma says, is the country’s over-reliance on water dams for hydro-power generation. With the rains becoming more scarce, she warns, this won’t be good for the country. As the country might not receive any rainfall in the coming months, Ruth argues, the need to tap into alternative ways of producing electricity has never been more urgent. But the failure of the rains, she adds, is a wake-up call to explore the possibility of conserving water during the rainy seasons. Her contact is [email protected]

MONUMENTAL TRANSFORMER: This one cannot be true or is it? Edward Goko says that since December 2014, a power transformer that was erected right behind his house has never functioned and he wonders why invest in equipment that serves no purpose at all. He has since been advised to contact customer care, sent many emails to Kenya Power but got no reply. The transformer was installed near Nyagowa School in Konuonga Location in Kasipul constituency of Homa Bay County. “For how long will this state of affairs continue?” asks Edward, whose contact is [email protected]

INCONVENIENT CALLS: For the last three months, John Gaita says, he has been receiving numerous calls from customers of a major hardware store, ASL Limited, in Nairobi, on a daily basis because his phone number somehow appears on their website. He has brought this to the attention of ASL, but his plea has been ignored, as they blamed a hacker. He also reported to Industrial Area Police Station (OB No 57/6/1/2017), but was advised to go to the Cyber Crime section at CID headquarters. “I am being inconvenienced by the many calls I receive in a day. ASL should act.” His contacts is [email protected]

PLEASANT SURPRISE: A few days after Nairobi Water Company announced its latest water rationing schedule for city residents, Anil Vidyarthi says he was surprised that a broken pipe on General Mathenge Road, at Westlands, from which water had been gushing to waste for almost three weeks, was fixed within a day-and-a-half. “Every morning, looking out of my kitchen window, it always seemed like it had rained heavily the previous night,” adds Anil. “Well done, even though the action was taken too late.” His contact is [email protected]

UNLOCK TOILETS: Some 600km away from Nairobi on the Marsabit-Turbi-Moyale Highway on the outskirts of Marsabit Town are public toilets, including bathrooms, proudly proclaiming they are part of the highway project, notes Prof Maina Muchara, adding: “But on close scrutiny, one discovers they are permanently locked and slowly becoming home to lizards, spiders, bats and a sentry, who is happy to say they were never opened.” As a result, travellers continue to help themselves in the bush. “Can Kenya National Highways Authority have the toilets opened? he urges. His contact is [email protected]

MEAN SCORE OBSESSION: As Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i continues his campaign to rid the education sector of its endemic rot, Mario Weru is calling his attention to the private schools that force students who don’t attain a certain mark in the third term to repeat a class or look elsewhere. This, Mario adds, is driven by the desire to get high mean scores in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education or Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education. A girls’ boarding primary school in Bomet County, he claims, is notorious for this. “A student must score over 350 marks to proceed to next class. His contact is [email protected]