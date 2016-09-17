THE CUTTING EDGE

WHAT MAASAI RIGHTS?: Eulogising former Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama as the defender of Maasai rights has not gone down well with Daniel Njaga, who says: “In a country where we are socialised to be ashamed of tribe, it is unacceptable to do so.” He poses: “Which are these Maasai rights? Would it have been acceptable and honourable to say that someone is a defender of Luo/Kikuyu/Luhya rights? And since the Maasai are also Kenyans, why didn’t we describe the late leader as a defender of Kenyans’ rights, anyway?” His contact is [email protected]

TAKE YOUR ‘TEA’ IN PRIVATE: Whenever he sees traffic police officers and Nairobi City County traffic marshals in uniform in the posh restaurants in the capital, Basilio Chabari says he can never help imagining that they are enjoying the proceeds of their extortion on the roads. He adds: “They know that the public knows that it is not their hard-earned money they are spending, but simply the bribes they have collected from motorists for petty offences.” He wishes they “could be wise enough to instead spend their loot away from the public eye after working hours”. His contact is [email protected]

ROAD THAT IS NEVER DONE: The snail’s pace reconstruction of the nearly 50km Kisumu-Kakamega highway is a source of concern for Dr Mark Ojuok. But particularly astounding for him during a recent visit, he adds, was to find that a 10km section that has been under construction for a whole year has not yet been completed, but worse, “very little progress has been made” within that period. He is, therefore, appealing to the Kenya National Highways Authority to ensure that this vital link between Western and Nyanza regions is fully done. His contact is [email protected]

GIVES US JOBS, NOT HOMILIES: Nairobi contributor DA says he was thoroughly amused by the recent Jubilee Party jamboree at Safaricom Kasarani Stadium and, in particular, with the argument that the new political outfit would unify Kenyans. “Not only is that a tired phrase, we have heard about it since independence, but how can Jubilee talk of uniting Kenyans when all the jobs and other opportunities seem to be reserved for two ethnic groups?” he asks. “What moral authority does Jubilee have to talk of national unity? Telling the same lie a hundred times won’t make it true,” he concludes.

TUMBO NOT WANJIKU: All the people now defecting to either the new Jubilee Party or ODM are not doing so out of their concern for the electorate, says SK Chege, adding that their only interest is in filling their own stomachs. “It is, indeed, sad but it is the plain truth. Even both Jubilee and ODM, with all the show-of-might that we have seen on display at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, and in Mombasa, have nothing to do with Wanjiku (the ordinary Kenyan), and everything to do with the politicians filling their own tumbos.” His contact is [email protected]

SPARE BAHATI: Rallying behind gospel musician Bahati, whose antics during the Jubilee Party launch at Kasarani, Nairobi, upset some people, is W. Kimariech, writing from Litein. Says he: “I do not see what the hullabaloo is all about.” According to him, involving President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Lady in his act was just a way of spicing up the occasion and the two seemed to appreciate it. “I am sure Bahati has deep respect for the President and the institution and not a piece of furniture he sat on.” His contact is [email protected]

DO NOT FEAR AT ALL: A word of advice from Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman, whose interest is in guiding, especially artistic young women to identify and build their careers in the performing arts and other spheres of life. Says he: “Whenever fear knocks on your door, let faith answer it. Many young people fail to pursue great aspirations in life because of fear. It is what discourages those who want to start businesses. Do not fear the cost. Many people start small and become big. If you want to be great, do not fear and just go for it.” His contact is [email protected]