THE CUTTING EDGE - SEPTEMBER 19, 2016

EATING THE MEAT: As was revealed by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the funeral of former Cabinet minister William Ntimama at his home in Narok county, there is an elite group of Kenyans that is “eating the meat” while their rivals are just salivating for it, and those in charge will not let go, notes Maggy Maumo on the war of words between Jubilee and opposition leaders. She asks: “Where does this leave the rest of Kenyans?” To the voters her appeal is: “Please, let us make informed choices next time.” Her contact is [email protected]

SOUTH SUDAN SHAME: A recent damning report by a Washington-based NGO that the leaders of the warring parties in South Sudan’s civil war “are dancing on the graves of their citizens” was spot on, remarks Taabu Tele. As both President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar compete for the grand prize back home, he adds, they are amassing wealth and acquiring property in Nairobi, which “exposes our country as an irresponsible mentor on the vice of primitive wealth accumulation”. Kenya, he urges, must not facilitate such “bloody commerce”. His contact is [email protected]

GRAFT ATM: Residents and visitors to Kisumu town are suffering as a cartel of National Transport and Safety Authority and traffic police step up their extortion, claims Richard Oketch, adding that they waylay motorists using speed guns. “They set up early in the morning at the most unusual places, such as in front of Kondele Police Station, to check those not wearing seatbelts.” Convinced that these are just “graft ATMs”, Richard is challenging the authorities to produce statistics on traffic offenders charged in court. His contact is [email protected]

SHODDY WORK: After several complaints, the contractor that was working on the Kenyatta Market-Ngumo road, Nairobi, completed less than a kilometre and left boulders and heaps of sand on the remaining stretch, moans DA. “The drainage is undone and even the completed section looks more of child’s play than anything. Now hawkers have taken over parts of the road and pushed out motorists. Can the Kenya Urban Roads Authority rein in this contractor and together with the city county remove the hawkers, who have made driving on the road so risky?”

COOPERATING RIVALS: Safaricom’s rivals, perhaps having accepted the reality that M-Pesa is the dominant money transfer service, are now promoting it instead of growing their own, remarks David Motari. Says he: “It really beats logic how the two rivals can be advising their customers to purchase airtime through M-Pesa and yet they offer similar mobile money transfer services. Is this not indirectly pushing customers to their rivals and losing out! Kindly up your game to survive or quit altogether if the competition is too stiff.” His contact is [email protected]

JUSTICE DELIVERY: Had the interviews for the new Chief Justice been conducted by another organisation instead of the Judicial Service Commission, a sharply contrasting verdict would have been arrived at, says Ruth Gituma. She adds: “Apart from the drama of some of the interviewees, the JSC panellists asked questions that dwelt too much on personal issues. How I wish they had stuck to the real issues, especially on how to enhance justice delivery.” What she saw, she explains, was an “it’s-my-turn-to-fry-you attitude”. Her contact is [email protected]



