THE CUTTING EDGE

CANCER TREATMENT: As the government revamps cancer treatment facilities at the Kenyatta National Hospital, the Health ministry should seek private sector participation to boost the care of patients, urges Lydia Kuria. The ministry, she adds, should emulate the education sector, where the government is partnering with private universities to increase access to university education for Kenyans. “The public health sector work with private hospitals to ease the backlog and end long wait for treatment by cancer patients.” Her contact is [email protected]

POLITICS AT FUNERALS: During the burial of former Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama, Michael Kinuthia notes, several speakers, including Cord leader Raila Odinga, did all they could to attract President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attention. But, Michael adds, the President should have tactfully used the opportunity positively, “but chose to go negative, with his meat-eating metaphor”. According to Michael, the “President started his speech well, saying that he does not talk politics at funerals, but ended it poorly.” His contact is [email protected]

TERRORIST ATTACK: The recent failed attempt by three female terrorists to attack Mombasa’s Central Police Station has just confirmed the need to urgently move police stations and other security installations from densely populated areas, says Joe Ngige Mungai. The most ideal location, he adds, is a place where there is minimal human traffic and activity. “For the safety of the officers manning these installations and other people, the construction of multi-storeyed buildings should not be allowed near these facilities,” says Joe, whose contact is [email protected]

POLITICAL PARTIES: Some people seem to suffer “the rather popular illusion” that the former ruling and independence party, Kanu, was the greatest evil, remarks Ben Njenga, begging to differ, especially with Taabu Tele. The naked truth, he adds, is that “almost every politician in both Jubilee and Cord was a Kanu life member at one time “in their chequered political careers”. To Ben, in fact, “there is little difference between Kanu and the myriad of amorphous outfits we call political parties. Our politics is still deep in the woods”. His contact is [email protected]

PRICELESS PARK: The standard gauge railway under construction should not pass through the Nairobi National Park, X.N. Iraki pleads, adding his voice to the mounting campaign by conservationists. “The animals have as much right to this planet as us. Let the rail pass elsewhere. This park is priceless.” Iraki is willing to contribute some cash to enable the purchase of land outside the park for the SGR route. “Will you join me? Some 1,000 years from today, my progeny must take a game drive through this park and marvel at the wonders of creation. His contact is [email protected]

