THE CUTTING EDGE

FILTHY TOWN: Most of Mombasa Town is in a deplorable state of filth, with raw sewage flowing along some roads, says Bertha Karanja. The road behind the beautiful Uhuru Garden, she reports, is soiled daily by sewage spewing out of a broken pipe. With the county government and Nema officials apparently sleeping on the job, she claims, some jua kali artisans in the neighbourhood have cheekily named a sewage river after a top politician. “Someone should come to our rescue before there is a cholera outbreak,” urges Bertha, whose contact is [email protected]

****

DESTRUCTIVE LORRIES: Lorries carrying concrete are making a terrible mess of Kiambu Road, Nairobi, with spillages, moans James Wang’ombe, wondering why the city county government cannot stop the culprits. The overloaded lorries, he claims, deliver concrete to a firm in the neighbourhood but end up damaging the tarmac. The worst affected, he adds, are the junctions of Nakumatt Ridgeways, Rock City, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, Muthaiga Golf Club, and Pangani-Thika Superhighway. His contact is [email protected]

****

ROAD NAMING: While declaring that he is “inclined to agree with the meddler from afar”, US-based Prof Sam Chege’s proposal that a road be named after retired President Mwai Kibaki, Carlos Kamau says that it should not be the “iconic Thika Superhighway”. He adds: “Why not one of the many new bypasses? We could name one after Kibaki and the others after President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Raila Odinga, and so on, so that we do not keep on wracking our brains on which is the Eastern, Southern, Northern, or Southeastern bypass.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DISAPPOINTED SUBSCRIBER: Orange telephone service subscriber Charles Akelo is terribly disappointed about the recent withdrawal without any notice or warning of the company’s special “Hola Free Talk Time” offer. The company’s decision, he adds, is a stab in the back for its many loyal subscribers who have been enjoying the tariff’s affordability to communicate with their loved ones for some years now. “This simply means that we will now have to dig deeper into our pockets for calls. I wish Orange could reconsider the decision.” His contact is [email protected]

****

BULLIES ON THE ROAD: Who will save private motorists from the public service vehicle bullies on the roads? asks M. Muhoss, accusing the National Transport and Safety Authority personnel and traffic police of “turning a blind eye as the PSVs continue to run amok”. Apart from their rough antics, Muhoss lists noisy exhaust pipes and blaring horns as part of the menace, and the metal grills and protruding rims they use to bully other motorists. “Can the authorities eliminate the vices?” His contact is [email protected]

****