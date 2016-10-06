THE CUTTING EDGE

CURIOUS SCORES: Gerald Murage is still wracking his brain over the marks reportedly scored during the interviews for Chief Justice. Judge Maraga garnered an impressive 84 per cent, followed by Judge Smokin Wanjala (74 per cent) and America-based law scholar Makau Mutua (72 per cent). Says Gerald: “As a lecturer in a higher education institution for many years, I am disturbed that the top candidates are said to have scored even marks (84, 74, and 72 per cent). I have never had such results in all the exams I have ever administered.” His contact is [email protected]

****

UNIVERSITY TOWN: Thika Town, dubbed the Birmingham of Kenya, thanks to its many industries, is also fast earning a reputation as the university city, as it hosts several private institutions of higher learning, notes Joe Ngige Mungai. However, Joe is disappointed that the public universities appear to have given the cold shoulder to this fast-growing town. Thika, he adds, could do with a branch of Kenyatta, Moi, and Nairobi universities. He concludes: “Thika is not a private town. It’s a public town with potential waiting to be exploited.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DISGRACEFUL: On March 3, a Nairobi surgeon wanted to give his wife a big surprise and offered to drive her to the Village Market to do her shopping. The couple picked up their card at the entrance, did their shopping, paid the parking fee, and went back to their car. They were surprised to find it clamped, but so were many others. Says he: “I gathered that there was a dispute between the Nairobi County and the Village Market management about the ownership of the parking space. I think it is a disgrace to penalise shoppers. They both owe the shoppers an apology.”

****