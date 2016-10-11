IMPERIAL BANK LOSERS: The biggest losers in the saga of the looted billions of the collapsed Imperial Bank are the depositors and the Kenya Revenue Authority, remarks Zoeb Tayebjee, reeling off the statistics. Says he: “The total deposits a year ago were Sh80 billion. Given that the bank was paying an average interest of 15 per cent, the depositors lost Sh12 billion. And 15 per cent of that would have been paid to the KRA, hence a whopping Sh1.8 billion loss at a time when it is badly needed to boost revenue collection.” His contact is [email protected]

****

INSTANT FINES: On the mode of payment of instant fines recently introduced for minor traffic offences by motorists, Ijaz Sheikh says there is no need to reinvent the wheel as a system that works effectively in Pakistan can just be copied. An offender, he explains, is given a banking slip to go and pay the fine and a copy remains in the book for reference. “If he or she fails to pay, the National Transport and Safety Authority can then have an arrest warrant issued for the offender.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DELAYED BENEFITS: A former employee of Bumbe Technical Training Institute in Busia County, John Wandera Buluma, is a distraught man over the failure to pay his terminal dues since 2002, when he left the job on medical grounds. After serving the institute with dedication, the sickly Sio Port resident is disappointed that the management is not bothered about his plight and inability to meet his medical bills and continues to “sit” on his benefits. “Who will come to my rescue?” he cries out. His file number was BOG/TTI/2/18/15/1 and his contact, Tel 0710762846.

****

ROAD CARNAGE: Alarmed at increasing number of fatal road accidents, the residents of Membley Estate, off the Thika Superhighway, now want the authorities to erect speed bumps at the Clay Products Company/Peponi School service lanes, says Ann Ndiritu. The victims, she adds, include several adults and children, one of whom is still in critical condition in hospital, after narrowly escaping death. “Please, act before we lose more lives at this spot,” pleads Ann, whose contact is [email protected]

****

UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES: Thika Town, which is not far from both Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology at Juja, is already quite well-served by both and does not need to establish branches of these institutions, says Agnes Wachu, rejecting a recent appeal by Joe Ngige Mungai. According to Agnes, it would be more prudent for the public universities to seriously think about opening branches in “the far-off places that do not have a single campus of the public or private universities”. Her contact is [email protected]

****

PUZZLE OF RAIL SYSTEMS: Our northern neighbours, Ethiopia, Ben Njenga notes, have just got a brand-new 750km electric-powered rail system constructed by the Chinese, linking Addis Ababa to neighbouring Djibouti, when Kenya is building its diesel standard gauge railway. “Electric rail systems have many advantages, such as an operating efficiency, payload and speed.” He asks: “Could we have been conned into accepting an antiquated diesel-powered SGR system or did someone skim the top layer off?” His contact is [email protected]