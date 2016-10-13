THE CUTTING EDGE

TERRORIST ATTACKS: A lasting solution to the frequent terrorist attacks in the northeastern region is quite possible, says Festus Mwende. He is convinced that it lies in the increased use of Kenya Defence Forces’ aerial surveillance and helicopter gunships in pursuit of the terrorists who cross the border, attack, and flee back to Somalia. “The helicopters should be manned 24/7 for quick response to avert or quell attacks. The shots fired will warn the raiders of the ready rapid response to their incursions into Kenya.” His contact is [email protected]

****

ANTI-CORRUPTION BOSS: The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, which has reportedly reviewed some 68 applications and not found anybody suitable to appoint as chairman to replace Philip Kinisu, says G.K. Dickson, should extend its search and consider Dr Jim McFie, one of the brains behind the regionally renowned Strathmore College of Accountancy. “Can someone, please, prevail upon Dr McFie to apply for this position? I believe he is one of the people with unblemished records, who can serve in this vital role.” His contact is [email protected]

****

EACC CLEARANCE: A new trend by most would-be employers asking job applicants to produce EACC certificates is worrying CM, who wonders whether the commission has the capacity to investigate all the jobseekers around the country. A rather sceptical CM says that if the EACC had that ability, then it would not have cleared its own chairman, only for him to be forced out of office, after having been given a clean bill of health during the vetting for the job. “Will the commissioners and staff, too, be asked to obtain such clearance certificates? she asks.

****

TREE FELLING: While commending Kenya Power for its efforts in lighting up the country, especially through its partnership with others in the rural electrification programme, Abraham Omooria is alarmed at how this is being done in some areas. Of particular concern to him is the recent wanton felling of some mature trees on the Mombasa-Malindi highway. Abraham now wants a firm assurance that the power utility has a plan to replace the trees that have been cut down, and precisely when the reforestation will begin. His contact is a[email protected]

****