THE CUTTING EDGE

PRIDE OF AFRICA: Alarmed at the rapid decline of the national carrier, Kenya Airways, with a new strike by pilots looming, S. K. Chege has only one question on his mind: “Who is protecting the incompetent management?” According to Chege, “it has been crystal clear for some time now that all is not well at KQ”. He, therefore, cannot understand why the board is “reluctant to tell the top management to quit and why they are not keen to leave”. KQ, he warns, is “facing financial ruin, as the government, a major shareholder”, just watches. His contact is [email protected]

****

JOB APPLICATION: Having relentlessly tried and failed to apply online for one of the teaching jobs recently advertised by the Teachers Service Commission, Elisha Karisa is not about to give up. He hopes the TSC will extend the deadline, “because the server appears to have been faulty, sending a message to the effect that there was an application error”. This happened even after chief executive Nancy Macharia assured potential applicants that all would be well. To be fair to all, Elisha pleads, the deadline should be extended by at least a week. His contact is [email protected]

****

USELESS COURSES: Universities must ensure that all their courses are recognised by professional bodies, urges IM, who has asked that his full identity be concealed. This, he adds, will eliminate the nightmare of having students take a course, only to realise in the final year that they should never have. He cites as an example the Agricultural Education and Extension course introduced at Kenyatta University in 2013, which, he adds, the students now fear is about to be scrapped. Some, he claims, have written to the Vice-Chancellor about it, but have got no feedback.

****

POWER RESTORED: The residents of Ndori Village of East Koguta, South Nyakach, Kisumu County, who have had to endure darkness since their transformer blew up several weeks ago, are grateful to Kenya Power chief executive officer Ben Chumo for swiftly intervening to end their agony, says DA. “Thank you Watchie for highlighting our plight, and thank you, Dr Chumo for the quick action. Even then, I wish our problems could be resolved quickly whenever we report so that we don’t have to cry to the CEO,” he urges.

****