THE CUTTING EDGE

LAUGHABLE PROPOSAL: The decision by MPs to back a petition to pay 370 former lawmakers arrears amounting to Sh8.4 million and a monthly pension of Sh100,000 is laughable, says Mario Weru. If implemented, he warns, it will set the taxpayer back by Sh3 billion in arrears and more than Sh37 million a month. “Their contracts expired when they were voted out and their only recourse is to sue whoever their employer was if they feel they were not properly remunerated. The current MPs are over-remunerated and should not invite others to loot public coffers.” His contact is [email protected]

OVERBURDENED TAXPAYER: Also opposed to the demand by some former MPs to be paid a monthly pension of Sh100,000 is Festus Mwenda. Those pushing for the payment to the former lawmakers, he adds, should reflect on where they expect the funds to come from. The taxpayer, he argues, is already too overburdened with other demands to take on an extra one. Their contracts with the voters, he states, ended the moment they lost elections. His contact is [email protected]

CLASSY PROTEST: The agony of the collapsed Imperial Bank depositors who have watched as their money is tied up in a legal tussle is real, remarks Karugu Mbereri. But he is full of praise for a group of protesters for conducting themselves with decorum while demanding their money back. “Their banners were well-printed and produced and classy! Civil society activists should take note and learn from them that protests can be colourful, well-executed, and achieve results, instead of the poorly scrawled banners and violence.” His contact is [email protected]

SIMPLE RULES: Why are some leaders so lethargic at observing simple rules? Martin Wamathwe says he was not only disheartened, but also horrified to see a picture of Gender and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Lamu East MP Shariff Ali and others in a boat sailing to Lamu without wearing lifejackets. “Does it mean that high-level officials are not subject to maritime laws or will they be spared in case of an accident? Think of what would happen should, God forbid, something go awry midway!” His contact is [email protected]

TIN GODS: There are tin gods in the counties, notes Ben Njenga, alluding to the behaviour of governors, which, he believes, is the lowest the country has ever sunk. “Even at the height of Baba na Mama Party — independence party Kanu — and emperor worship, national examination question sheets never carried the portrait of President Daniel arap Moi, as they did recently in Governor Cornell Rasanga’s Siaya county’s mock papers.” His conclusion? “The solution can be worse than the problem we are trying to solve.” His contact is [email protected]

