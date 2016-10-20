THE CUTTING EDGE

PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that Kenyans should be issued with identity cards where they live and not necessarily the birthplace of their parents is not being honoured, says Margaret Minage. The order, she adds, should also apply to birth certificates. But at Thika Huduma Centre, she reports, applicants are being turned away and advised to go to their rural areas, including those who were born and live in Thika Town. Somebody, please, help. We are all Kenyans despite our different ethnic backgrounds.” Her contact is [email protected]

IMPROVE ACCOUNTABILITY: Auditor-General Edward Ouko’s proposal to have rogue counties starved of cash to force them to curb corruption and improve accountability could not have come at a better time, says W. Kimariech, in response to the demand to have the devolved units fully account for their expenditure. He adds: “Devolution is replete with financial mismanagement and the leaders must now be held to account. Let only those counties that have shown some prudent financial management get more allocations.” His contact is [email protected]

FELLING TREES: The savage pruning of trees on Lang’ata Road, Nairobi, has Christine Ng’ang’a pretty agitated. While driving to work in the morning, Christine says she was stunned to see the “ruthless felling” of some beautiful mature trees all the way from Uhuru Gardens to Amref headquarters. Interestingly, she adds, the fellow responsible did not even wear a city county overall or jacket and he has since been burning the cut branches and leaves. “I am sure this is happening in other parts, too. I hope a new leadership will stop this.” Her contact is [email protected]

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: As a caring parent, Richard Oketch is deeply worried as the long school holiday that will take almost two months approaches. He wonders whether fellow parents have figured out what to do with their children during that vacation that is bound to put a lot of strain on them. “Are they thinking about some meaningful activities or programmes? I fear that many will lose focus, now that the election campaign gears are being engaged towards a politically charged nation. Let’s not be caught with our pants down!” His contact is [email protected]

