THE CUTTING EDGE

LIBERATION HEROES: Even as he faults President Uhuru Kenyatta for the omission of the names of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Raila Odinga from the list of national heroes he read out during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Machakos, Prof Sam Chege, writing from his base in Kansas, US, abhors the politicisation of the matter. Says Prof Chege: “I disagree with the MPs giving the President an ultimatum to correct the oversight. That is bad politics. The two will always be heroes of the liberation movement and nothing can change that.” His contact is [email protected]

FIGHTING CORRUPTION: On corruption, Ben Njenga says President Kenyatta should, instead of lamenting the laxity of the state agencies charged with fighting the menace, “shift gears and find more effective methods”. Ben would also like to see more private citizens encouraged to join in the fight against graft by “rewarding anyone who investigates and successfully prosecutes a corruption case”. He proposes that they should be rewarded with half of the recovered proceeds, “while the corrupt, who is left penniless, rots in jail for life”. His contact is [email protected]

A JOB BADLY DONE: With all their fantastic salaries, perks, and hefty sitting and travel allowances, Diana D’Souza says, she, like Robert Mukirae, is also “absolutely appalled at politicians expecting a pension at the end of their term of duty”. She adds: “It’s absolutely ridiculous that they should even expect this.” Equally outrageous, she states, is the outgoing IEBC officials demanding millions as “compensation for a job badly done”. She asks: “Has the government gone balmy even to consider looking into these requests?” Her contact is [email protected]

EXCELLENT PROGRAMME: The coming long school holidays are a great opportunity for the parents to have more time with their children, remarks Dr Alenga Amadi. However, he adds, “many modern-day parents do not know what to do with that time”. He says he has a lifeline for the parents. “Please, enrol them to learn what they have always missed since they were little children: ‘excellent character development education’. It is the best programme to prepare them to succeed and live a purposeful life!” His contact is [email protected]

