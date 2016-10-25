THE CUTTING EDGE

KENYA AIRWAYS WOES: Kenya Airways must be the richest airline in the world, considering the huge amounts of money it loses in a month, remarks Kanyi Gioko, adding: “Who buys a plane for Sh100 million to either park it indefinitely or sell it for say Sh2 million? To top it all, how do you hire a turnaround consultant at Sh40 million a month to help plug cash losses?” Kanyi is convinced that “someone somewhere wants KQ bankrupted and disposed of at the fall of the hammer. Let’s get the right people to watch our national silver.” His contact is [email protected]

LIBERATION HEROES: Could the Jubilee coalition government be out to rewrite the history of Kenya’s first and second liberation struggles? asks Ken Butiko, baffled by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s list of national heroes he read out on Mashujaa Day that omitted founding vice-president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and former prime minister Raila Odinga. This, he adds, was not only wrong, but also ill-advised. “Whether you love someone or not you must not take their historical role away from them,” concludes Ken, whose contact is [email protected]

POLITICIANS' MESS: His unsolicited advice to the Jubilee government, Henry Kibett says, is to avoid appointing politicians as directors or to chair the boards of parastatals. He adds: “Many of these people have no interest at all in the well-being of these organisations, but are only keen to siphon funds through unnecessary trips abroad, and uncalled for demands and to influence the hiring of staff. They intimidate the well-meaning CEOs. Mr President, we have capable Kenyans who can do a splendid job. Politicians will just mess you up.” His contact is [email protected]

CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW: The same Constitution, that has some very good things such as dual citizenship, S.K. Chege says, also has “some very bad parts, for example, the bloated public wage bill from the unnecessarily high numbers of MPs and MCAs. It is for this reason that he is excited about the news that these could be reduced. “Also, since women are the majority voters, it might be worth considering whether we really need the woman representative position as they can vote in one of the own as an MCA, senator or MP.” His contact is [email protected]

SEWAGE NUISANCE: Joe Karanja reports that raw sewage has been gushing from a burst pipe into Nairobi’s Park Road in the Ngara area, causing a real nuisance to the residents, their visitors, and passersby. The muck, he adds, has blocked a section of the road near Super Mambo Nightclub and is now spilling into the nearby residential flats. Appeals to Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to clear the mess, Joe claims, have not yielded anything. In case they want someone to point out the exact spot, his contact is [email protected]