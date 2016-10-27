THE CUTTING EDGE

EXCELLENT EXAMPLE: During a recent visit to Kigali, which Naila Khan says was an eye-opener for her and her family, she clearly understood why the capital of Rwanda is categorised as being in Class A alongside European cities such as Geneva. It, she adds, is about cleanliness and the safety of residents and visitors. “There is not a pothole to be found on the roads and community cleaning up is done every week, with all participating, including President Paul Kagame. What an excellent example Kenya needs to emulate!” Her contact is [email protected]

HEIGHT OF IMPUNITY: The answer to Nation columnist Macharia Gaitho’s question on whether there is any country where one can steal and go to court and secure protection from investigation, arrest, and prosecution is obvious; it is Kenya, says Mahendra Shah. This, he claims, is what is happening in one of the biggest bank frauds ever. Despite assurances by even President Uhuru Kenyatta to the depositors that none of them would lose their money, Mahendra remains pretty sceptical about it, a year after the bank went under. His contact is [email protected]

PLEASANT SURPRISE: Following an incident at Village Market on October 3, in which a Nairobi surgeon’s car and others were wrongfully clamped, he says he not only received an apology, but also shopping vouchers for Sh2,000. He adds: “Since I was too annoyed to bother collecting the vouchers, I had a pleasant reminder on October 21, by SMS from Leah, telling me that the vouchers were awaiting collection. With that kindly renewed invitation, my wife and I collected them today and went on a shopping spree. They have regained an ardent patron!”

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: The slow moving heavy trucks using the second and third lanes of Mombasa road daily just after Mlolongo are a nightmare that Dr Jeremiah Akumu wishes traffic police and the National Transport and Safety Authority could urgently address to ensure smooth traffic flow through the area. Says he: “Could the officials, please, clamp down on the trucks, which cause snarl-ups because of their slow acceleration. It gets worse when all the three lanes are blocked as early as 5am daily.” His contact is [email protected]

