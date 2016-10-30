THE CUTTING EDGE

BLATANT WASTAGE: What a waste of public resources! remarks Thomas Yebei, disappointed that government departments do not always work in harmony. An example, he adds, concerns Kenya Power, which has erected concrete electricity poles on Waiyaki Way. But the National Transport and Safety Authority recently erected a barrier separating the dual carriageway, and with the reconstruction of the road, Kenya Power is uprooting the poles. He wishes the officials in the two organisations could be required to bear the cost. His contact is [email protected]

LONG WAIT: Kericho resident Leonard Kibet will definitely be hoping that the changes at the electoral commission will not only improve the management of elections, but also that the executive team will deal better with suppliers and contractors. Leonard did some renovations at the IEBC office at Bomet last year, and as is the norm, 10 per cent of his fee was withheld and should have been paid in February. It was not and he is still waiting, and this despite several visits to their offices. CEO Ezra Chiloba can reach him through [email protected] for the details.

REWRITE CONSTITUTION: Auditor-General Edward Ouko has just confirmed that the 2010 Constitution “created too many mouths to feed, with too few hands to work”, remarks Ben Njenga, adding: “At this rate, Kenya’s economy will go the Greece way before long.” The solution, he believes, is to “urgently rewrite the Constitution in a scientific, objective, professional, and structured manner based on the country’s unique 100-year history”. Populist rhetoric and catchy slogans, he cautions, will “never produce prosperity”. His contact is [email protected]

UNEXPLAINED DELAY: When he went to the Immigration Department offices at Nyayo House to apply for a passport for his one-year-old son, Mufadhal Mumajee was impressed with the smooth and flawless process, thanks to the e-Citizen portal and the number queuing system. He was advised to collect the passport after 10 days. That was a month-and-a-half ago and he has yet to receive the document, but he has not been told why. He was recently told to check after a week. “Why can’t I be told the reason for the delay?” asks Mufaddal, whose contact is [email protected]

