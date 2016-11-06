THE CUTTING EDGE

HEALTH CARE: National Hospital Insurance Fund member Edward Karanja says he often seeks outpatient services, especially for his children below 10. But every time he goes to hospital, he must dig deeper into his pocket to pay for the treatment and buy drugs, and yet every month, his employer deducts NHIF dues from his salary. “Why can’t I use my NHIF card? For a whole year, he has had to pay extra for the treatment of his family.” He does not understand why and would like the government to shed some light on this. His contact is [email protected]

DIFFICULT PROCESS: Kenyans wanting to visit South Africa are taken through a tedious bureaucratic process when they apply for visas, moans Michael Kinuthia, disappointed to note that on the contrary, South Africans do not even need the document to visit Kenya. "Why the unfairness?" asks Michael, demanding that "South Africa should at least make it possible for Kenyans to apply for visas at the point of entry. This disadvantages Kenyans as they are losing out on business and opportunities."

UNHAPPY SUBSCRIBER: Airtel subscriber Patrick Mambo is unhappy with its money transfer service following a failed attempt to make a payment and the shabby treatment he has been subjected to by the customer care section. On September 24, he sent Sh3,500 to Multichoice/DStv for his monthly subscription. Though the money was debited from his account, it was not remitted to Multichoice. On following up later, he was promised a refund in 72 hours, but to date, he is still waiting.

SPEED BUMPS: The 60km Nandi Hills-Kapsabet-Eldoret road has too many speed bumps, moans W. Kimariech. According to him, there is a set of bumps nearly every 500 metres, and though he understands the need to ensure road safety, Kimariech believes that this is overdoing it. Travellers are terribly inconvenienced as it now takes about two hours to cover this relatively short distance. "The authorities should remove some of the bumps to make the stretch a lot more motorable and save time.

