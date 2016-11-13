THE CUTTING EDGE

SIMILARITY: The shock election on November 8 of the abrasive Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, Patrick Majanja says, vividly reminds him of the ecstatic jubilation when Ugandans poured into the streets of Kampala and other towns to celebrate the toppling of Milton Obote by the insane General Idi Amin Dada in 1971. “That Uganda went to the dogs immediately afterwards is a sad historical reality. Let us hope, for the sake of all of us, that the similarity with Trump’s rise to power in the US ends at the poll.” His contact is [email protected]

****

HATE CAMPAIGN: For his part, W. Wahome totally disagrees with the widespread criticism and outright condemnation of the election of Republican presidential candidate Trump, a man whose bigotry, racist and sexist antics, including the groping of women, and lewd talk, have shocked many. Says Wahome: “There is nothing unthinkable about Donald Trump’s election, which only serves to confirm that the media waged a furious and hopeless hate campaign against Trump, but US voters knew better. His contact is [email protected]

****

VALUABLE LESSONS: There are two vital lessons Kenya can learn from the just-ended USA elections, says university don X.N. Iraki, adding: “One is that allowing early voting can reduce the long queues that characterise our voting day, and two, we can stagger elections so that we do not have completely new MCAs, MPs, and senators after every election. Why did we only pick political positions such as that of the senator from America and not the way it is filled through elections?” His contact is [email protected]

****

TOO SENSITIVE: At no time during the Public Accounts Committee grilling of former Devolution Cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru did she mention Deputy President William Ruto by name, remarks Ken Butiko, accusing him of “stooping too low”, by engaging in an exchange over allegations with her. “Why is he getting so worked up? President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close relatives were mentioned in the recent Health ministry scam, but he has not gone to their defence. Let the President and the DP lead the fight against graft.” His contact is [email protected]

****

NO WATER: The residents of the Embakasi neighbourhood in Nairobi’s Eastlands would like to know from the city water company when proper water supply, which has been disrupted due to the ongoing construction of Outer Ring Road, will be restored, says Bernard G. Muriithi. But, Bernard adds, the contractor should be concerned enough about the plight of residents to offer an alternative. He is surprised that Nairobi Water Company remains silent when pipes are cut for several weeks, denying it revenue. His contact is [email protected]

****

DEATHTRAPS: The contractor, who has taken too long to complete the short stretch between Kiboswa and Kisumu town has made things even worse by building three irregular roundabouts at Kona Mbaya, Riat, and Orange House, claims Charles Okore. According to him, “the lanes narrow towards the roundabouts, created on uneven topology”. He claims that accidents have become the order of the day, “the latest victim being my cousin”. Can the Kenya National Highways Authority “fix the deathtraps?” His contact is [email protected]