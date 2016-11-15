THE CUTTING EDGE

BETTER TERMS: Criticism by opposition leaders of the government’s decision to withdraw Kenya Defence Forces troops from South Sudan is wrong, says Prof Maina Muchara. He adds: “While I do not hold brief for President Uhuru Kenyatta, I wish to remind my fellow citizens that disrespectful treatment of the KDF is disrespect to all Kenyans, and he has the authority to make decisions on our behalf. Criticising him only undermines our ability as a nation to negotiate better terms for our soldiers in foreign nations.” His contact is [email protected]

NOT PRETTY: There is nothing petty about the mega scandals that have rocked the country in recent times, says Eliab Otiato, disagreeing with the denigration of Cord leader Raila Odinga as “the lord of poverty” for blowing the whistle on the scams. Challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta, Eliab insists that the billions of shillings stolen are taxpayers’ money meant to provide basic services and fund development projects. “If we are not careful, we might wake up to find the whole country auctioned by greedy leaders!” he warns. His contact is [email protected]

HEALTH CARE: The governor who sent his health team abroad to learn how hospitals are managed did the right thing, but without a strategic plan this will amount to nothing, says Jane Hughes. The governor, she advises, should now be thinking about his next step. “Medical staff overseas are paid handsomely, which makes them feel motivated. There are also resources to enable them to do their work well. Unless we improve our health care system, the poor people will continue to suffer as medical workers go on strike.” Her contact is [email protected]

SPECIAL OFFER: The struggling national carrier, Kenya Airways, Dr Jeremiah Akumu notes, has been promoting a special offer dubbed, “Christmas comes early for all those bound for Europe and USA”, but might just as well start considering the reverse of that following Donald Trump’s surprising presidential victory. With the anti-immigration Trump, “having trumped” Hillary Clinton, expected to introduce stringent policies, Dr Akumu asks: “Shouldn’t the special Christmas holiday offer be from the United States instead?” His contact is [email protected]

NO POWER: There is a perennially faulty transformer at Yiro Luanda in Ugunja, Siaya county, which is a headache to residents as it emits sparks whenever there is a slight drizzle and customers get low voltage power, says Peter Oduor. The residents have reported to Kenya Power several times, but the problem persists. “We have been in darkness since October and our meter was damaged among other electrical equipment during a power surge.” The reference No 2977514 and his account number, 3556963-01. His contact is [email protected]

POLITICS IN CHURCH: A recent ban on politics in Catholic churches, Njoroge Kibe says, amounts to treating symptoms instead of the disease itself. The first decisive step, he argues, should be to outlaw politically motivated fundraising in the churches. “Secondly, all politicians, regardless of their status, should not be allowed to ‘greet’ worshippers during services. Finally, cameras and tape recorders should not be allowed into the church sanctuary. Winning the war on politics at the pulpit is not a joke.” His contact is [email protected]