THE CUTTING EDGE

NOT SMART: The recent killing of a leopard that had strayed into a village in Othaya, Nyeri county, killing five goats, shows that some Kenya Wildlife Service rangers are not being smart, says Churchill Amatha. He was disgusted to see the rangers carting away the carcass, parading themselves as some kind of heroes. “I beg to differ. They should have been able to tranquillise the animal and carry it away. There are many ways of immobilising rogue animals instead of killing them. The KWS must up its game.” His contact is [email protected]

LETHAL FORCE: The authorities should urgently investigate allegations that security officers recently killed at least three people, including a high school student and her mother and injured several others during demonstrations against alleged Administration Police involvement in crime at Butula trading centre in Busia county, urges Otsieno Namwaya, a researcher at Human Rights Watch. Namwaya adds: “Should any of the police officers be found to have unnecessarily used lethal force against the demonstrators, they should be held to account.” His contact is [email protected]

ELECTION PROMISES: Following the death of his aunt, Samuel Mwaura is blaming the government for the corruption that has gobbled up the money meant to buy hospital equipment. President Kenyatta, he urges, must restore order if he hopes to be re-elected next August. American President-elect Donald Trump, he states, secured his unprecedented victory because of promising to deal with the ordinary people’s problems, “Kenyans are dying due to corruption so that some people can live flashy lifestyles. Stop this, Mr President.” His contact is [email protected]

CRY FOR HELP: A family in North Kinangop, Nyandarua county, is in anguish following the death of their son in Saudi Arabia last month, says Mwaniki Mukono. Sophia Wanjiku Karanja and other relatives and friends are hoping for help from the government or any of its agencies to bring home for burial the remains of Josphat Kamau Karanja. Efforts through the Saudi embassy in Nairobi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been frustrating, considering the expense and long distance involved. Mwaniki’s contact is [email protected]

SURPRISING VICTORY: Reflecting on what the recent election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States means to Kenya and what this country could learn from his hugely surprising victory over experienced Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Devere Mwangi says the main focus should be to have a level-headed leader at the helm of the nation. According to Devere, it will be interesting to see “Americans taking back their country at the risk of losing the support of the rest of the world”. His contact is [email protected]

OBSESSION: Kenyans are an interesting lot, remarks university don X.N. Iraki, adding that after an eight-year fixation on outgoing President Barack Obama, “even claiming him as one of their sons”, they are now warming up to Trump. “Americans long discovered our obsession with their politics, including copying their constitution, and extended it to their food and other products, with Pizza Hut, Subway, and KFC. Their cars are also now on Kenyan roads, mostly in the county governments. We never tire of watching their movies.” His contact is [email protected]