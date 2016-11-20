THE CUTTING EDGE

MISLEADING: The Office of the Controller of Budget is using misleading statistics to show counties supposedly doing well, claims Thomas Yebei, adding: “I had expected to see an analysis of expenditure vis-à-vis whether projects were a priority, how the procurement was done, quality and cost of work, and general governance. Some top five counties listed with the best absorption rates are among those that have the highest number of corruption cases in court or are being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.” His contact is [email protected]

****

LIP GLOSS: While many are gripped by the tales of the runaway corruption and the hype over the shocking election of Donald Trump as the new American president, Charles Wakaba Kamanga has been watching the beauty industry and has concluded that “too many women are using lip gloss”. According to him, there is “a proliferation of young and elderly women sporting red lip gloss”, rekindling memories of Okot P’Bitek’s Song of Lawino and Song of Ocol. He asks: “Has the market been flooded with cheap imports?” His contact is [email protected]

****

IMPUNITY ON THE ROAD: Matatu impunity is on the increase in Nairobi, says Kamau Kimani, alarmed that even on the Thika superhighway, the designated bus stops have been abandoned, with drivers picking up and dropping off commuters anywhere. The most notorious spots, he adds, are at Mountain Mall and Kasarani. Matatus, he charges, often block the service lanes under the noses of the traffic police officers from Muthaiga Police Station. The acceleration lanes on Kiambu Road have also been converted into matatu stops. His contact is [email protected]

****

ILLEGAL BUS STOP: Has the old bus stop opposite The Mall at Westlands, Nairobi, returned through the backdoor? asks James Mwangi. When a bus park was built less than 200 metres away from the spot, the objective was to decongest the road by removing that particular bus stop. Today, James reports, the matatu menace has resumed, with the drivers operating with impunity at this illegal bus stop and apparently bemused traffic police office watch helplessly. “This is the height of impunity!” His contact [email protected]

****

STREET FAMILIES: Who will rid Nairobi of the street family menace? asks Michael Mburu. Former Mayor Joe Aketch, he recalls, tried but his programme lacked continuity. “County governments, particularly Nairobi, must come up with a comprehensive plan to solve the problem.” County governments, he adds, should acquire land and build dormitories to accommodate the street people and feed them as they train them to do productive work. “Most claim they are in the streets looking for food.” His contact is [email protected]

****

SHAMELESS LOOTING: The government’s plan to introduce tolls on some highways to raise funds to pay for road maintenance and construction of other infrastructure is simply another example of failure to manage its affairs, says Hanif Tayebjee. “It is not that the funds are not available, rather, the problem is that the funds collected are being shamelessly looted, and the public is being denied its rights to basic services. When the looting stops, the government will have plenty of funds to provide citizens its rightful services.” His contact is [email protected]