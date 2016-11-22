THE CUTTING EDGE

BAD IDEA: The suggestion that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission conduct political parties primaries should be rejected because it will be needlessly burdening taxpayers, says Ken Butiko. Even in the wealthy developed countries such as the United Kingdom, he adds, it is the party delegates who carry out the nominations. “Having universal suffrage in the parties is like subjecting the country to two consecutive general elections. It’s madness and insensitive to the already overburdened taxpayers.” His contact is [email protected]

****

MR FIX IT: Dr Fred Matiang’i has brought order and efficiency to the ministries where he has served, says Thomas Yebei. First, as the ICT Cabinet secretary, he adds, Dr Matiang’i led the country’s digital migration against opposition from media houses and won. “In the Ministry of Education, he confronted the teachers’ unions and won again. Now, he has dismantled the cartels that have been selling exam papers. Can President Kenyatta now post him to the Ministry of Transport to deal with chaos on our roads? He is Mr Fix-it.” His contact is [email protected]

****

PERSONAL AMBITION: Just what is in this African Union’s chair for Kenya as a country? asks Daniel Njaga, in response to the spirited campaign with shuttles to various capitals by senior officials to have Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed appointed to the continental position. He adds: “I have nothing against the affable minister, but I feel her personal ambition should not become a national or government obsession and it’s not fair to spend so much of public resources championing her quest for the position.” His contact is [email protected]

****

WATER SHORTAGE: There is more to the more than 100 water tankers and over 1,000 water hauling mikokoteni, whose operators are doing booming business at Dagoretti Corner, Nairobi, than meets the eye, remarks Mwangi Wanjohi. The proliferation of the water vendors, he adds, could be a result of an artificial water shortage that some people are profiting from. Mwangi does not understand why Nairobi Water Company would not wish to take advantage of the huge demand by connecting the area to piped water. His contact is [email protected]

****

SODA BUSINESS: For nearly a year now, Nairobi trader Isaac Kamau has been hoping that lady luck smiles on his little business with the provision of a Coca Cola cooler to boost his venture. A frustrated Isaac says his ability to stock more Coca Cola products has been hampered by the lack of a cooler, despite his frantic efforts to acquire one. The company’s sales agent and distributor at Kasarani, he claims, have not been of much help. “Is it true that the company no longer supplies coolers?” asks Isaac, whose contact is Tel 0723897077 or [email protected]

****

ELECTION VIOLENCE: Can someone, and especially the Americans, explain to Fred Kiige why the chaos and destruction of property across the United States following the shock election of Donald Trump is not being referred to as post-election violence? He also doesn’t understand why ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is not baying for someone’s blood. “But then, the US is not in Africa!” He is, however, pleased to note that Turkey has issued travel advisories to its citizens visiting America, “and the rest of the world should do, too”. His contact is [email protected]