THE CUTTING EDGE

DOCTRINES: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s economic doctrine is strikingly similar to that of his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki, in its emphasis on quantity over quality, says Maina Gathu. “While ‘Kibakinomics’ expanded education at the expense of quality at all levels, ‘Uhurunomics’ is expanding electricity connection without any concept of quality of service. The frequency of power outages all over the country is so high that all the consumers are now dissatisfied with the service. It is not uncommon to go without power for more than a week nowadays ... what a mess!” His contact is [email protected]

LEADERSHIP: The biggest mistake the country has made in the devolution experiment is to devolve health services, remarks Kanyi Gioko, adding: “The average Kenyan is suffering due to lack of proper health care, a life and death affair that has conveniently been sucked into the endemic corruption and the tribal shenanigans in the counties.” The time, he adds, has come to seal the loopholes that are costing the country dearly. “I bleed for my country, where decision makers swipe their way through as the rest weep. Where are the true patriotic leaders?” His contact is [email protected]

SINKING SHIP: Outgoing Kenya Airways CEO Mbuvi Ngunze should not be judged to harshly, says Charles Jowi, adding that his two-year tenure could be just “be an excellent case study in strategic management”. According to him, Mbuvi “took over a sinking ship that had applied a failed strategy”. As an insider, he adds, he “was aware that the company was on its knees but still agreed to lead it, risking his career and reputation”. The next KQ boss, he warns, “will have an equally tough challenge unless strategic investors and the government pump in more money and have a sound turn-around strategy”. His contact is [email protected]

FIDEL CASTRO: Mourning the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, Robert Mukirae says he was a “true revolutionary, visionary and a giant of our times”. Castro, he adds, will always be fondly remembered for liberating Cuba from “a decadent and depraved dictatorship” in the late 1950s. But in the course of his leadership, with immense challenges and hostility from the United States, Robert sadly recalls, the “man came close to tyranny”. But, according to him, “his eminent place in history is forever assured; A luta continua”. His contact is [email protected]