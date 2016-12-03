THE CUTTING EDGE

Kenyan television stations are sound asleep and losing opportunities, says Prof Maina Muchara, adding: “It is easier for me and other Kenyans to get on the Internet, Sky, CNN, Al Jazeera and other news channels, and not NTV, KTN, KBC and others, which insist on subscription.” Television broadcasting, Prof Muchara explains, “is already going to computers and smart phones and our stations are losing out on audiences and advertising revenue”. He poses: “Is anyone listening and seeing what is happening?” His contact is [email protected]

A contributor to the National Hospital Insurance Fund, Ambrose Kasyuki, says it is really sad to go to hospital with an emergency, especially at night, and be told to pay cash, allegedly because the Fund does not operate at night. Recently, he took his wife to Makindu Sub-County Hospital at night and had to pay cash. "It is annoying to be denied service just because there are no NHIF staff on night duty, and during the day, it is about understaffing. This should never happen in this day and era!"

Can Nairobi and other county governments borrow a leaf from Rwanda and enforce anti-littering rules? urges Mary Kinuthia, seething with anger after witnessing a shameless driver throw used tissue paper onto Lenana Road, Nairobi, on November 27. It happened at 1.30pm, and the driver of a newish KCC 9…. was "obscenely abusive", when asked why he had done so. "He said he didn't care and that I was old enough to be his mother. We need to be individually responsible for keeping our towns clean. Like in Rwanda, we need cleaning up days. Nairobi, Ongata Rongai and Ngong townships are stinking messes."

For her part, travel writer Rupi Mangat says it was upsetting to be on a Modern Coast bus from Nairobi to Voi last week. "Passengers just threw out of the windows what they did not need — mostly plastic bottles and plastic bags. All this trash ends up lining the roads, an eyesore, and flying into the great Tsavo National Park. When animals swallow plastic, it, of course, kills them eventually. It's the same story all over Kenya. Is it too much for buses, matatus, and private vehicles to have trash containers in the vehicles and dispose of litter in properly designated areas? Can each person make it his/her responsibility to keep the country clean?"

