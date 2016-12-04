THE CUTTING EDGE

MOTIVATE POLICE: For the members of the Kenya Police Service to work effectively and efficiently, there is a need to motivate them, says Joe Ngige Mungai, appalled at the conditions the officers have to contend with. “Forcing them to dwell in deplorable conditions and carrying them in the same truck with an exhumed body dehumanises them. Over half-a-century since independence, the officers still ride in a pick-ups with Sunday School-like benches.” Joe is calling for the modernisation of the force. His contact is [email protected]

****

POWER INTERRUPTION: Can Kenya Power strictly follow its advertised power interruption schedules after placing notices in the newspapers, informing the consumers about it in good time to enable them to plan around the inconvenience of having no electricity for that whole period? asks Mumbi Ngari. “Whenever they fail to stick to the announced timelines, it beats the purpose for it and it’s inconveniencing and extremely annoying. Please, switch off and on as per the notice,” urges Mumbi, whose contact is [email protected]

****

VODOO BILLING: Also not happy with Kenya Power is Nairobi resident Ben Njenga, who has denounced what he describes as “vodoo billing”. Says he: “Please ask them why Sh500 buys 50 units in tokens for one prepaid meter, but a miserly 19 units for another.” Besides calculating and fixing the pump prices of fuel, Ben demands, the Energy Regulatory Commission should also “periodically verify the accuracy and integrity of the electricity billing platform”. In case the power firm wishes to have a word with him, his contact is [email protected]

****