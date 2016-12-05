THE CUTTING EDGE

IMPUNITY AND CORRUPTION: The Constitution, Isaac Githuthu says, he is now convinced beyond any reasonable doubt, abets impunity and corruption. Still reeling from a shocking personal experience, he adds: “Cartels in the Lands offices can now transfer your land, sell it and even draw up new maps and issue new title deeds.” A plot in Nyeri County, which he owned since 1991, he claims, has been transferred to some crooks. “If you go to court, it takes years and since I am now 70, I am not sure I will get justice before I die.” His contact is [email protected].com.

MOBILE PHONES: The mandatory registration of mobile phone sets and numbers, Ben Nderitu recalls, was specifically meant to help enhance security by preventing misuse, especially by terrorists, by blocking their access to the networks or using the Sim cards to wreak havoc on the population. Ben is, therefore, surprised that some Japanese car exporters are able to call would-be Kenyan customers using numbers that do not show them as international calls. The Communication Commission of Kenya, he urges, should shed light on the matter. His contact is [email protected]

ROAD SAFETY: The sight of the green National Transport and Safety Authority’s motor vehicles parked at random spots on the roadsides on the highways, it seems, has been instilling discipline in motorists and passengers, who fear arrest by NTSA officials, says Dr Jeremiah Akumu. However, Dr Akumu feels that to get even more value for money, the authority should explore the option of having permanently manned NTSA booths instead of the staff and traffic police “just standing around those costly vehicles”. His contact is [email protected]

ICONIC LEADER: Most of the Western capitalist politicians trying to demonise former Cuban leader Fidel Castro would not measure up to even half of what the man was as his country’s liberator and an iconic leader of the freedom struggle worldwide, says Ben Njenga. “Castro fought and lived for a just cause. He came from a rich family, but rejected a life of comfort and debauchery and dedicated his life to fighting social injustices. Castro’s Cuba is the best manifestation of Karl Marx’s philosophy. Fare thee well, Africa’s true friend!” His contact is [email protected]

