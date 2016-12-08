THE CUTTING EDGE

END THE CRISIS: On the ongoing doctors’ strike, Ruth Gituma says there is nothing as disheartening as seeing “very sick people with intravenous tubes being wheeled out of their wards by their relatives” to seek help elsewhere. Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, she pleads, should do whatever he can to end the crisis. “How come no one took note of the strike notice to avert the boycott? A lot of money goes into training health professionals, but what they earn is meagre. No wonder quacks are now operating in the theatres!” Her contact is [email protected]

****

UNITED OPPOSITION: Outgoing Gambian President Yahya Jammeh’s poll defeat was only possible after the main opposition parties settled on the most popular candidate, Adam Barrow, as their flag bearer, says Njoroge Kibe, adding that it is a lesson the Cord co-principals need to learn fast. “Jammeh could not defeat a united opposition and the new leadership has now promised to reverse the dictator’s decision to withdraw Gambia from the International Criminal Court. The Cord co-principals must agree or disagree and perish.” His contact is [email protected]

****

KCPE RESULTS: The marking of this year’s KCPE examination, Githuku Mungai notes, took a record time, with the results being released quite early, which has been widely lauded by parents, teachers, and well-wishers. However, Githuku is well aware that there are two papers that required manual marking, whereas the others were computerised. “I am trying to figure out how the English composition and Kiswahili insha papers were marked and re-marked in such a short time.” His contact is [email protected]

****