THE CUTTING EDGE

STRIKE: The Jubilee government must take full responsibility for the deaths in the public hospitals as a result of the strike by doctors, says Mathew Kimurua Kibe. He is particularly upset about the “shameful and cavalier attitude” of the health officials in negotiations with the doctors. “They have shown that they are not only incompetent, but also that they don’t care about the suffering of the sick! If there is one single reason this government must be shown the door, it is this one. Billions in public funds are unaccounted for as poor patients die.” His contact is [email protected]

****

CATCH CROOKS: Grateful to Safaricom’s M-Pesa money transfer platform for “making it a lot easier for Kenyans to transact financially”, Hanif Tayebjee says the kudos for the innovation have also come from many quarters, including prominent personalities such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and US President Barack Obama. “However, like any medicine, there are side effects. M-Pesa has become a conduit for crooks to receive extortion money from kidnap victims. Isn’t there something that can be done to track down and put the culprits behind bars? Surely, the brains at Safaricom can do it.” His contact is [email protected]

****

HEALTH CARE: The National Hospital Insurance Fund regrets to note that a contributor, Ambrose Kasyuki, who recently had an emergency, was forced to pay cash. Senior corporate communication officer Gerald Kainga clarifies that contracted hospitals for inpatient and out-patient services are connected to the NHIF database for them to verify membership and provide services. “We are sorry the contributor was inconvenienced. In case of admission, the NHIF can be notified through an online platform within 24 hours.” Members can also give feedback through NHIF branches, the toll-free number 0800720601 or email [email protected]

****