THE CUTTING EDGE

NO OFFENCE: While decisive action is needed to curb the carnage on our roads, this must always be done within the law, says Mwangi wa Njeri. “The recent finding by High Court Judge G.W. Ngenye-Macharia that no offence is committed by a person who exceeds the speed limit by no more than 20 kilometres an hour must embarrass the police and the Judiciary that has harassed and sentenced drivers with hefty fines and jail terms. The Chief Justice should direct that all the files be reviewed and an apology may also be in order.” His contact [email protected]

****

CAMPAIGN PLEDGES: Since coming to power, the Jubilee administration has been plagued with corruption scandals, which are fast becoming its legacy, says Mohamed Furey. “If Kenyans audit the election campaign pledges Jubilee made, it is evident that none has been fulfilled. There are no five international stadiums, no 10,000 kilometres of roads built every year, no one million jobs for youth… nothing but corruption scandals.” This is why, he argues, “it is important for Kenyans to elect a more honest and transparent leadership in 2017”. His contact is [email protected]

****

EDUCATION SYSTEM: What is often referred to as the 8-4-4 system of education and whose replacement is now long overdue, having failed to deliver the goods, is actually 3-8-4-4, which takes a total of 19 years, says Wambugu Rutere. He hopes that its much touted replacement, the 2-6-6-3 (17 years) system, will have a maximum of two years of pre-primary school as opposed to the current three years. But he wishes the country could revert to the 1-7-4-2-3 (17 years) system that he still feels quite proud to have gone through. His contact [email protected]

****