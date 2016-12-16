THE CUTTING EDGE

QUITTING ICC: The decision to withdraw Kenya from the International Criminal Court is too big to be left to politicians alone, says Ken Butiko, no doubt in response to a firm hint from President Uhuru Kenyatta that his administration is seriously considering this. According to Ken, the best way to handle this weighty matter is to put it to a national referendum so that most Kenyans can have a say. “We simply cannot leave this to a few individuals,” he concludes. His contact is [email protected]

INCOMPETENT NTSA: The Karai accident confirms that the National Transport and Safety Authority has its priorities wrong, says Omurembe Iyadi. “Apart from the lack of warning signs, speed bumps are not of standard specifications and are not marked. But remember, the mushrooming bumps are the result of unplanned commercial developments along the highways. Naivasha will soon become one big town up to Kimende. The authority needs to speak against this. Another disaster awaits us on the dual carriage ways because slow drivers do not drive on the left.” His contact is [email protected]

MARK OUR ROADS: A couple of weeks ago, Joe Ngige Mungai recalls he wrote in this column about the dangers of unmarked roads and lack of signs. Following the loss of 40 lives in the Naivasha accident, and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chiding of the roads agencies over the failure to clearly mark bumps, Joe hopes the safety authority will move speedily to “ensure that every inch of our roads is marked and has accompanying signs”. According to him, the “night swoops on drunk drivers and speed guns where kickbacks reign,” should not always be the priorities. His contact is [email protected]

RIGHT CAREER: The biggest obstacle that high school leavers are facing these days is choosing the right careers, notes Joy Mukora. She has reached this conclusion after asking many of her friends what they intend to study at university. Only a few of them were sure of their career choices. Joy is urging the education authorities to emphasise career advice to young people before they fill in their universities applications forms. “This will ensure that the young make the right decisions for their future.” Her contact is [email protected]