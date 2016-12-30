THE CUTTING EDGE

HEALTH CRISIS: Now in its third week, Kamau Gatwechi says the doctors’ strike has confirmed to him that their role in the public health care delivery system can be dispensed with. He adds: “We need to re-evaluate the terms of engagement and have all the doctors on contract with clearly stipulated hours of operation, say, 40 hours a week. Government doctors are perpetually in their private clinics instead of serving and continue to earn salaries. If they wish to earn high salaries like MPs, MCAS and governors, they should quit and join politics.” His contact is [email protected]

COLLEGES: The proposal to have technical colleges directly admit students will be a disaster, warns Stephen Muriuki. People who have tried to secure admission to the Kenya Medical Training College and failed because they did not know any senior official to influence, he adds, are testimony to the need to have students apply through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS). Students wishing to join technical colleges, he pleads, should continue to be handled by KUCCPs “unless there is a foolproof system that is not open to manipulation and corruption in the colleges”. His contact is [email protected]

TRIBAL JOBS: Opposed to the idea of having some public sector jobs set aside for particular communities, Eliab Otiato says he finds it quite ridiculous. It’s pathetic, he adds, to hear members of certain communities demanding that whenever one of their own retires or is removed from a government position, another should be picked to replace him or her. Recalling the demos at Moi University several months ago against the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor, Eliab poses: “Who said that jobs should be filled in that manner?” The best way, he argues, is to advertise the job so that every eligible Kenyan can apply. His contact is [email protected]

MATURITY: Citing the Kiswahili saying that roughly translates into, “where there are elders, nothing can go wrong”, Githaiga Kairu is happy about the Senate’s sober and mature approach to resolving the standoff over the election laws amendments passed recently by the National Assembly. “The Senate, which has in the past been derisively referred to as ‘Nyumba wa Wazee’ (old people’s home), has defused the potentially volatile election impasse. By reasoning together, the matter can be resolved. Kudos to Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro.” His contact is [email protected]