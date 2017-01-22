THE CUTTING EDGE

NOTHING WRONG: Both President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, Mutwiri Musa notes, have hit the road to encourage people in their strongholds to register as voters in readiness for the August 8 General Election. Though there is nothing wrong with that, Mutwiri wonders why in this day and age, people have to be cajoled by political leaders to register as voters. “Can’t we just take it as our democratic right and responsibility to enlist and vote in national elections?” His contact in [email protected]

HOUSING PROJECT: National Police Service Commission chairman Johnstone Kavuludi, who has demonstrated that he is a stickler for order, needs to investigate claims that the would-be recipients of a new police housing project in Nairobi have been shortchanged, says Ken Butiko. He adds: “Many Kenyans want police officers to be given decent accommodation. News that some of the East Capital Apartments on Kangundo Road that were bought for police in 2012 are being occupied by the girlfriends of senior officers is sad.” His contact is [email protected]

NOT COMPULSORY: With a good number of young people apparently unwilling to get married and start their own families and also reluctant to register as voters, Joe Ngige Mungai warns, the country is staring at a national disaster. Like others, who have come up with all manner of suggestions on how to get the people to enlist as voters, Joe proposes that a voter’s card be a requirement for admission to the National Youth Service and eligibility for jobs. “Though voting is not compulsory, it is a mark of patriotism,” he concludes. His contact is [email protected]

FOUND UNBELIEVABLE: After shopping at the Naivas Supermarket outlet at the Mountain Mall near the Garden Estate junction on the Thika Superhighway on January 12, Peris Murugi says she went back to her car and noticed that it had been scratched, but the offender had vanished. Also, none of the security personnel at the shopping mall had noticed the infringement, which she found rather unbelievable, but worse was the irresponsible act by a fellow motorist. “Don’t people have any integrity any more?” asks Peris, whose contact is [email protected]