THE CUTTING EDGE

ELIGIBLE YOUTH: The only way to save the immense resources being used up by the rival politicians as they criss-cross the country sensitising Kenyans on the need to register as voters is to always issue a voter’s card together with the national identity card, David Motari proposes. On applying for a national ID, he adds, the eligible young person should also be automatically enlisted as a voter. It will also boost voter registration and eliminate the rush that occurs before elections, saving funds used on parallel registration. His contact is [email protected]

HUNGRY ELECTORATE: Just like Ayub R. Osinde, Dr CJM Mureithi says he supports the idea of refusing to vote in the coming elections in solidarity with the sick and hungry electorate. He is also accusing the ruling elite of “insensitivity to the hunger and lack of health services” for the poor. The politicians, he adds, “are being melodramatic about voter registration, even when the same people they want to register are dying, which is, to say the least, unkind and insensitive”. His conclusion: “Those in government and those aspiring seem only to tolerate the suffering poor for their votes.” His contact is [email protected]

TYPES OF LIGHTS: Whenever one travels from the JKIA, Nairobi, to the city centre or to the residential estates at night, one cannot fail to notice the different types of street lights, remarks Chintan Gohel. “There are the old low pressure sodium, halogen, high pressure, mercury and the new LED lamps. Also, each type is of a different design and angle even along the same road. I believe one standard LED lamp could be used along all the roads instead of buying hundreds of different types of lights, which just increase the electricity bills and maintenance costs.” His contact is g[email protected]

AIRPORT TAXIS: Kenya Airports Authority has noted Morris Karanja’s claim about the harassment of Uber taxi drivers at JKIA by police, Nairobi. Says Corporate Communications Manager Angela Tilitei: “Thanks for raising this issue. We regret the incident. Management does not in any way condone the harassment of customers and other clients. Kindly provide details on the day, time and place the incident occurred so we can pursue it with the security. KAA allows officially licensed airport taxis and we encourage our customers to use them when flying through our airports.” Her contact is [email protected]

SHAME ON YOU! Airtel risks losing a loyal customer, Felix Mwawasi, who subscribed to their Unliminet 1,000 data package on December 21 last year, before expiry, and instead of accumulating unused data, talk time and SMS, he lost all of it, amounting to 3,665MB, 882 minutes and 7,757 SMS! On calling customer care, they logged it (C6015351), but after countless reminders and many promises and ‘apologies’, nothing has happened to date. “Shame on you, Airtel!” His contact is [email protected]

UNCOUTH MOTORISTS: The National Transport and Safety Authority should ban the bright LED strip lights “some uncouth motorists” mount on their vehicles, urges Ben Njenga. He adds: “The lights are dangerous because they blind both the oncoming drivers as well as those driving ahead of one. But they don’t increase the visibility since they don’t have any reflectors to direct their light beams.” His contact is [email protected]