BEHAVING BADLY: The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to disqualify Wavinya Ndeti, the Wiper Party candidate for the Machakos Governor’s post, which was later suspended by the High Court, raises some pertinent questions, says Boniface Muindi. He poses: “Does somebody have to go to court for the IEBC to bar someone it has already cleared to run the in the August 8 elections. What then is the job of the commissioners and the secretariat, for which they get paid, and their expensive system? How many people cleared by the IEBC could thus be ineligible to vie for those positions?” His contact is [email protected]

****

GENDER EQUITY: President Uhuru Kenyatta deserves thanks for assuring fellow Kenyans that no lives will be lost during the campaigns and voting in the August 8 General Election, says Prof Sam Chege, writing from his base in Kansas in the US. However, the university don is disappointed that some politicians in the Rift Valley have been beating drums of tribal violence. This being the epicentre of the 2007 post-election violence in which more than 1,000 innocent people perished, he urges, the inciters should be held responsible for their threats against their opponents. His contact is [email protected]

****

YELLOW BUSES: The recent directive by the National Transport and Safety Authority to have the school buses painted yellow is uncalled for and unnecessary, says Isaiah Wambugu. Unable to see any justification for the order, which will only deny some schools a chance to use their official colours, Isaiah is also worried about the confusion at big school events attended by students from various schools. Some will find themselves boarding the wrong buses and the way to avoid this is to reverse the decision, he pleads. His contact is [email protected]

****

SCHOOL NUISANCE: Also on school matters, Omar Obara says the mushrooming learning institutions, especially in the residential areas in Nairobi and other towns, have become a terrible nuisance. The residents of Mugoya Estate at Nairobi South ‘C’ School, Omar adds, have to contend with schools that have sprouted lately, with the pupils screaming and bells ringing from as early as 4.30am and as late as 10pm. “Our pleas to administration officials on the noise have fallen on deaf ears,” he states. His contact is [email protected]

****

EXEMPLARY: An employee at Kenya Power’s Stima Plaza headquarters in Nairobi deserves kudos for exemplary service to customers, says Catherine Gatheru. On arrival at Stima Plaza with a problem over her electricity account recently, Catherine approached a staffer, who introduced herself as Ann Muthoni Mwangi, and who impressed her with the “efficient and professional manner in which she handled it”. Within no time, she adds, Ann ensured that she left the banking hall with her new account number. “What a breath of fresh air! These are the people we need in Kenya.” Her contact is Catherine [email protected]

****

IDENTIFICATION: It’s only professional and right for employees, especially whose work involves serving customers or attending to clients, to have identification tags visibly displayed, says Derek Liech. This, he adds, is necessary to make them stand out so that people seeking assistance can easily identify them. He is, therefore, disappointed to note that the Kenya Revenue Authority staff in the Mombasa Long Room, and those assisting with iTax online transactions have not been wearing such tags. “Can the KRA ensure that the staff are easily identifiable?” urges Derek, whose contact is [email protected]