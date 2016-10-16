THE CUTTING EDGE

ETHIOPIA RISING: As the all-year politicking continues with the elections coming in just under a year, Ruth Gituma says many people might just have missed the news item on Ethiopia poised to overtake Kenya economically. “Our northern neighbours are developing infrastructure of world standards.

Ethiopia has already built a light railway connecting Addis and Djibouti and there’s a grand Renaissance Dam, which will provide plenty of hydropower. Just when did the rain start beating us, even though we are more open democratically?” Her contact is [email protected]

EXAM CHEATING: The Kenya National Examinations Council is heading in the right direction with its measures to curb cheating this year, says Joe Ngige Mungai. However, Joe understands only too well that the Knec alone cannot eliminate the vice that makes a mockery of national exams. He is, therefore, appealing to the authorities to ensure that the examiners are men and women of integrity, “who should be well remunerated and paid on time”.

But harsh penalties, he concludes, are needed as a deterrent to against examination peddlers. His contact is [email protected]

SPEED LIMIT: Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass between City Cabanas Restaurant and Kenya Airways headquarters, Dr Omija TB recalls, “used to be a black spot, with motorcyclists and pedestrians being knocked down almost every day”. This, he adds, prompted the authorities to limit the speed to 50 kmh. But after building a footbridge and erecting barriers, the speed limit is still 50kmh. He is, therefore, appealing to NTSA to have the section made an 80kmh zone, “as police are taking advantage of this to enrich themselves”. His contact is [email protected]

UNPAID LECTURERS: A part-time lecturer on Moi University’s Coast campus in Mombasa, Nagib Omar, says he and his colleagues are wondering just how long the management will take to settle their pay claims, some dating back to 2014. “We should be paid within six to eight months, at times about 12 months, but now it has been more than two years and nothing is forthcoming despite several follow-ups. Can the university urgently look into this issue and resolve the payment hitch so we can go back and lecture? This is our CRY!” His contact is [email protected]

DEATH TRAP: The Kerugoya/Kutus road is 45 years old, having been commissioned by founding President Jomo Kenyatta in 1971, notes Vincent Kathiari Kago. Today, he moans, with increased traffic, the narrow road, barely 5.5 metres, has become a death trap. To make matters worse, he adds, it lacks markings, signage, zebra crossings, designated pickup/dropoff points, footpaths, non-motorised traffic lanes, climbing lanes or side roads, and speed bumps. “Roads authorities are sleeping on the job.” His contact is [email protected]

