THE CUTTING EDGE

DANCE WITH DEATH: About 1,500m from the Ruiru footbridge on the Thika superhighway is Gwa-Kairu, which was apparently ignored in the planning, notes Jones Lukorito. As a result, he moans, in the mornings and evenings, as the residents rush to work or return home, they “have to literally dance with death as they dash across the 12-lane highway”. Some pedestrians, he adds, have been killed at this spot, but the authorities do not seem to care. Jones is demanding that speed bumps be put up, or even better a footbridge. His contact is [email protected]

WASTED WATER: For the past three months, Wachuka Maina reports, clean water has been flowing to waste on George Padmore Road in the Kilimani area of Nairobi, and yet not a drop gets into the local residents’ taps. She and her neighbours have called Nairobi Water Company staff “so many times that we are now on first name terms”, but the broken pipe has not been fixed. “Who do we need to petition to get water back into our taps? Buying water is not only financially draining, but also a risky option.” Her contact is [email protected]

HORRENDOUS TRAFFIC JAM: The Two Rivers housing project near Rwaka on Nairobi’s northwestern outskirts is an excellent thing that could unravel because of a small issue, warns Prof Maina Muchara. It is the construction of a roundabout at the busy new bypass for entry and exit instead of building an underpass, he explains. “The gridlock and horrendous traffic jam the roundabout will cause when the project opens will cause nightmares not only to users of the bypass, but also to the investors. Is saving Sh10 million worth it?” he asks. His contact is [email protected]

DISAPPOINTED. Echoing Isaac Kamau’s complaint about being allegedly denied a special offer by Multichoice because he paid his monthly subscription within hours of the deadline, Benjamin Kibias says he was among the people who waited to be notified about being granted a bonus subscription in October, in vain. The DStv pay TV service provider, he adds, had better watch out as there is a competitor also coming from the south of the continent. “Someone should tell them that there was once a monopoly known as Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation.” His contact is [email protected]

SLOWEST SERVICE: Taking the trophy for the slowest parcel delivery service he has ever known, Patrick Tutui declares, is the good old Postal Corporation of Kenya. On September 20, Patrick posted two examination success cards to his niece and nephew to P.O. Box 1163, Nairobi, and P.O. Box 1057-20100, Nakuru, respectively, from Mkomani post office in Mombasa, and nearly a fortnight later none had reached its destination. “Shame! Shame! Shame!” yells Patrick, whose contact is [email protected]

DOUBLESPEAK: Mombasa resident Bertha Wairimu is elated that since she complained about a murky river of sewage flowing near Uhuru Gardens, which some people have jokingly named after a prominent politician, decisive action has been taken and all can once again enjoy some fresh air. “After more than a whole week of breathing fresh air, I wish to thank Watchie for highlighting the problem and Nema official Stephen Wambua for responding to my email and taking action.” Her contact is [email protected]