THE CUTTING EDGE

TO BLAME: The Kenya National Highways Authority is squarely to blame for the more than 40 lives lost at poorly installed bumps on the highway in Naivasha, says Dr Benjamin Ngugi. “A number of cars were sitting ducks at the bumps when the truck carrying a flammable liquid sped into them and caught fire. The agency’s engineers should consult their books and peers on how to erect proper speed bumps to slow down vehicles instead of wrecking them. They should remove all the poorly erected bumps on the highways!” His contact is [email protected]

****

UNMARKED BUMPS: As the country mourns the victims of the Naivasha tragedy, Prof Sam Chege says that time has come for the Ministry of Transport to urgently and seriously address the issue of unmarked bumps on highways that pose a grave danger to motorists and their passengers. According to him, “it is the height of carelessness and gross negligence of duty to leave such spots unmarked”. He adds: “In my travels across the country in recent weeks, I have encountered unmarked bumps that leave little time for drivers to react.” His contact is [email protected]

****

MANY QUESTIONS: With the county still reeling in shock over the truck explosion and fire that claimed 40 lives, Cornelius Oliko says the Naivasha incident raises more questions than answers. “The official explanation has huge gaps. For instance, where is the wreckage of the truck? If it is true that the truck had police escort, what kind of cargo was it? Why does it look like a bomb scene and not flammable cargo? Why did they not use the Maai Mahiu road, as ordered for seven-tonne and above lorries?” His contact is [email protected]

****

SPEED LIMIT: The lengthy explanation by the National Transport and Safety Authority on the legal allowance of 20kmph above the speed limit is erroneous, says Ben Njenga. He explains: “To have an allowance of (Zero) 0kmph, as imagined by NTSA, vehicle speedometers should have the same accuracy and tolerance as speed guns. Moreover, both measuring instruments should be calibrated annually.” Speedometers are intended for indication and not accurate measurement, hence the sensible legal allowance of 20kmph.” His contact is [email protected]

****

RECIPE FOR DISASTER: The grisly road accident at Karai, Naivasha, should serve as a warning that the haphazard erection of bumps on highways is a recipe for disaster, says Ayub Njenga. The road from Mukurweini to Kabuta in Nyeri county, for example, he adds, is fast gaining notoriety for such bumps, “which not only hinder free traffic movement, but are also a potential death trap”. There are 15 bumps on a 14-kilometre stretch and none is marked. “Could the authorities move quickly to correct this situation?” His contact is [email protected]

****

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS: There is an interesting trend in the election of African presidents, says Joseph Matata. Former President Mwai Kibaki, he recalls, came to power at 72, and so did Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. “Nana Kufo Ado has just been elected in Ghana at 72. Will ODM leader Raila Odinga be as lucky next year when he will also be 72?” To avoid a situation like in the Gambia, where Yahya Jammeh changed his mind after conceding defeat, he urges, the transition should be made within an hour of the declaration of results. His contact [email protected]