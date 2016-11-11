The Cutting Edge

ROAD TOLLS: Before the Kenya National Highways Authority puts up toll stations on five national highways, including Thika highway, the officials should first run a pilot programme for two to three days, urges Bimal Sobhagchand Shah.

“I bet anyone there will be long queues of three to four kilometres every day, especially during peak times, as happens near weighbridges.” He wishes the government and KenHA could come up with a better idea of raising funds for road construction “because this one will be detrimental to the economy”.

His contact is [email protected]

****

NHIF CON GAME: After years of contributing to the National Hospital Insurance Fund, Diana Dsouza says that when her house help really needed help, she was badly let down.

Even after confirming that her contributions were up to date, the poor woman was referred to Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi to obtain an affidavit confirming that her patient was her spouse, and had to pay Sh1,500, but was issued with a receipt for only Sh50.

And in the end, the NHIF covered only the bed charge of Sh2,000. Two years ago, she recalls, another employee of hers was denied medical cover despite having an NHIF card.

Her contact is [email protected]

****

GOOD NEWS: It’s not all doom and gloom for Kenya, after all, remarks Ruth Gituma, impressed with the recent successful separation of conjoined twins by nearly 60 Kenyan experts in a landmark operation carried out at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi.

“Amid all the negative stories of corruption, the top surgeons and other medical experts have done something worth celebrating. It seems we are a country with many talents, including negative ones such as stealing from public coffers.”

Her contact is [email protected]

****

WORTHY CAUSE. Calling writers out there to contribute to a worthy cause is Winnie Wanja, who sees a potentially rewarding opening for them for the little sacrifice they will make.

Says she: “In this era of joblessness, I am urging young, vibrant, budding and passionate writers to send samples of their work to be featured in a braille book for young blind children aged six to 12.

Think of giving back to society from a young age. These kids do not have access to story books and can’t watch cartoons. Let’s make their childhood that bit more enjoyable. Contact me for more information.”

Her contact is [email protected]

****

ETHNIC PROFILING: An old movie set in Rwanda about mountain gorillas and a white woman, which Njora Waweru stumbled on recently, he says, was typically about the bad guys (poachers), and good guys, with a tragic ending for the woman.

But what he found quite amusing is that the poachers, from the Batwa tribe, spoke in Kikuyu. “I know that some of my kinsmen have been involved in many nefarious activities, but I am sure they are not called Batwa and Rwanda is way from them. It’s amazing how such an obvious fact could have escaped the filmmakers.”

His contact is [email protected]