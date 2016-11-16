By EDITORIAL

Kenya’s political landscape is never short of intrigues. A fresh row has erupted between the opposition and the government over claims that there is a plot to rig next year’s elections.

Cord sparked the rumpus with claims that Deputy President William Ruto, Information Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, and outgoing electoral commissioners have been holding secret meetings to plot how to manipulate the polls.

Mr Ruto and Mr Mucheru have swiftly dismissed the claims. Such statements are fraught with danger. They create distrust and undermine the public’s confidence in elections and easily sow seeds of discord that can lead to violence.

The claim sounds farfetched and cannot be taken seriously. However, the underlying message is the mistrust over the elections.

Although Parliament passed a law to kick out the commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, who were perceived to be partisan and hence ill-suited to preside over the next polls, their continued stay in office creates fertile ground for speculation.

Cord also raised concern about plans to change the Elections Law (Amendment) 2016 that was recently enacted, claiming that the objective was to dilute it even before it takes effect.

True, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has tabled a report in the House that highlights anomalies in the amended law and if the report is adopted, would open the way for the introduction of new amendments.

Some of the anomalies are glaring and need to be changed. However, the timing is likely to be interpreted as being calculated to fix the polls.

It should be recalled that some of the events that preceded the 2007 elections, such as the appointment of several commissioners to the defunct Electoral Commission of Kenya, were later said to have contributed to the fiasco at the polls and the subsequent violence that rocked the country.