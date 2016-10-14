By EDITORIAL

The eagerly awaited naming of the national seven-a-side rugby team’s coach to replace Benjamin Ayimba failed to take place on Thursday after the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) postponed it.

Four coaches were shortlisted following interviews held last week. However, it has not been easy to settle on one after KRU’s preferred candidate, Fijian Sailosi Naitege, instead opted to take up a similar assignment in Samoa.

The development comes at a time when Kenya’s rivals are busy preparing for the World Sevens Series due to start in Dubai in December.

Although the cautious KRU board wants to make the right choice, time is running out. The Kenya seven-a-side team had a good run last season, winning the Singapore Sevens, their first ever victory in the World Sevens Series.

Whoever will be appointed will have a herculean task of putting together a winning team in a pretty short time. More so, he will be required to instil confidence in the squad after allegations of bribery rocked the team to the Rio Olympic Games.