The 21-day strike notice issued by doctors and nurses at the weekend is symptomatic of a major crisis in the health sector. Strikes by doctors and nurses have become so common in recent years that one can hardly tell when they work. And little has been done to tackle their grievances.

The strikes mask major challenges in health. First, the policy governing the health sector is defective. Health is devolved constitutionally but there are weak structures to support it.

According to the Constitution, the central government is responsible for formulating policy and managing the two national referral hospitals — Kenyatta in Nairobi and Moi in Eldoret. The counties are responsible for service provision and the management of all the other hospitals and health facilities.

Therefore, counties are responsible for more than 60 per cent of health service provision. However, they do not receive commensurate resources to execute that role. They are ill-prepared to manage health services. Due to lack of money, the counties are unable to provide quality health facilities.

More depressing is that the Health Ministry has emerged as a bastion of corruption. It is currently in the spotlight over the suspected loss of more than Sh5 billion in questionable deals. Part of the money was meant for the counties, but was diverted and used to pay dubious contracts.

So when the doctors and nurses threaten to go on strike, the matter is not just about compensation, but a combination of many things gone wrong. It is a question of low compensation, poor working conditions due to lack of equipment and essential medical provisions, staff shortage, and ineffective coordination.

In the immediate term, the government must engage the doctors and nurses over their pay demand to avert the strike that is bound to paralyse health services.