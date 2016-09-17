By EDITORIAL

Corruption takes many forms in Kenya but there are few greater assaults on society than the wanton destruction of forests which is taking place with shocking impunity at the Ngong Forest and, undoubtedly, in other gazetted sanctuaries as well.

The importance of forests and water catchments should be something that is beyond debate. Forests supply the ecological tools, especially rainwater, which provides energy to the nation, feeds the agriculture industry which is the single biggest foreign exchange earner and also sustains tourism, another key source of income.

In the capital city, the Karura Forest and the Ngong Forest – which is now under such a determined assault from faceless, politically-connected looters – are called the lungs of the city with good reason.

The forests provide crucial services of oxygenation and help to limit the effects of pollution which, in turn, indirectly saves the capital’s population from suffering a health crisis.

It is, therefore, shocking that under the very nose of the authorities, well organised bands of criminals are regularly accessing the Ngong Forest and stripping that ancient treasure of indigenous trees that have been around for hundreds of years for profit.

The Ngong Forest is under the 24-hour armed guard of officers from the Kenya Forest Service. Top officials there told this newspaper a patent untruth when confronted with photos of hundreds of trees being ferried out by loggers by claiming that Kenya Power had commissioned the harvesting of the trees. This was a version that was flatly denied by the electricity distribution company.

This is where the investigations must begin. It is essential that the executive, which has been accused of paying lip-service to the cause of conversation, shows that it has some regard for the nation’s future by engaging in thorough investigations of this astonishing looting spree.

Questions must be asked at the highest levels. Who is this high-ranking official living near the forest who has carted away priceless trees just for some monetary gain?

Can the intelligence agencies not have known anything was amiss for all these years? What did the minister know?